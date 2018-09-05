Ace Best Bites – September 2018

NEWS

Chick-fil-A opened another store on Richmond Road. In tradition with opening celebrations, Chick-fil-A held a First 100 Campout the day before its grand opening to give community members a chance to win free Chick-fil-A sandwich meals for a year (one meal per week, equivalent to 52 meals).

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse is opening in the former Coba Cocina location on Richmond Road.

First Watch Cafe is starting construction on a new location on Nicholasville Road. This is the fourth First Watch in Lexington.

J. Gumbo’s cajun & creole restaurant is set to open this Fall on North Limestone.

Napa Prime, a popular burger and seafood restaurant in Versailles, is opening a second location in Lexington in the fall. The restaurant is moving into the former home of JDI Grill and, most recently, Alexander Bullitt’s Winery, which closed in June.

NoBaked Cookie Dough plans to open in Palomar Centre where Orange Leaf yogurt was. The menu includes nine flavors, all made with heat-treated flour and no eggs so it’s safe to eat raw.

Sedona Taphouse opened its first location in Kentucky in Palomar Centre. The restaurant offers a wide selection of craft beer and wine, as well as steak, seafood, and pasta dishes.

The Cincinnati-based chain, Skyline Chili, opened its first location in Lexington on Richmond Road.

EVENTS

Thursday, September 6

Farm Feast is September 6 at West Sixth Farm in Frankfort, KY. Chef Ouita Michel of Holly Hill Inn and Honeywood provides a spread of Kentucky Proud products, with beer pairings & communal outdoor dining.

Friday, September 7

Christ the King Oktoberfest is September 7 and 8.

Saturday, September 8

September 8 through September 30, Eckert’s Boyd Orchard hosts AppleFest every Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday, September 12

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival is September 12 through September 16 in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Thursday, September 13

West Main Crafting Co. and Noodle Nirvana Cocktail Pairing Dinner is September 13

Saturday, September 15

Mirror Twin Brewing Hops and Heat is September 15 at noon.

Tuesday, September 18

Lexington’s finest restaurants, wineries, breweries, and distilleries will be offering up tastes of their best harvest during Harvest Lex. 6 pm at Manchester Music Hall.

Wednesday, September 19

An Indian-inspired CHEW dinner is September 19 at 6 pm at Limestone Hall.

Saturday, September 22

Bourbon & Beyond is September 22-23 at Champions Park in Louisville, Kentucky.

This article also appears on page 10 of the September 2018 print edition of Ace.

