Ace Best Bites – October 2018

NEWS

Castle & Key Distillery, formerly the Old Taylor Distillery in Millville, Kentucky, has reopened to the public after several years of renovations and millions of dollars. The 130-year-old, 114-acre property contains not only a castle but the world’s longest rick house.

Chenault Vineyards in Richmond (in the former Acres of Land location) has opened Ranada’s: The Bistro at Chenault Vineyards, operated by Lexington chef (and frequent Food Network competitor) Ranada Riley.

Cosi in Hamburg closed in early September. A sign posted on their door reported that they still have catering services available, and continue to operate a Lexington Center location.

Eight Horse Bakery is opening next month on South Ashland Avenue. Owner Virginia Grigsby plans to offer sweet and savory, gluten-free options.

Cincinnati based LaRosa’s Pizzeria has begun construction on their Lexington location on Richmond Road next to Skyline.

Life Brewpub, off Richmond Road, was closed in early September, for non-payment of taxes according to a sign posted on their door. It opened in 2016.

NoBaked Cookie Dough is set to open a Lexington location in mid-October in Palomar Center. This will be Lexington’s first gourmet, edible cookie dough shop.

Outback Steakhouse is moving into the former Abuelo’s/Oak Springs Grill restaurant space at Fayette Mall.

Wilson’s Grocery & Meats, the neighborhood corner store in Kenwick, has reopened under new ownership. The interior of the store has been refurbished, but many Wilson’s traditions will remain, including the famous $1.99 bologna sandwich special.

EVENTS

October 5

Final Seed to Feed dinner with chefs Justin Thompson and Ouita Michel. 7 pm, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm.

October 11

Bourbon & Bites | A Taste Outside the State; A six course dinner featuring six out-of-state bourbons and whiskey cocktails, paired with a tapas style course indicative of their state. 6 pm, Limestone Hall. Must be 21+

October 12

Beer, Bourbon & Bacon “Garden Party” is October 12 at The Heartwood. Must be 21+

October 14

Rock House Brewing hosts a Beer Pairing with cupcakes provided by Desserts by Rebecca. October 14 at 2 pm.

October 19

Bar Louie at Fayette Mall celebrates its one year anniversary.

October 20

Bourbonanza is October 20 in downtown Frankfort. Local distilleries, breweries and wineries will be serving libations along with great food, live music and Kentucky and Bourbon-themed demonstrations

October 27

Pivot Brewing Halloweeniversary is October 27. Put on your best costume to win prizes and enjoy a tasting event of beers and ciders.

This article also appears on page 10 of the October 2018 print edition of Ace.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889