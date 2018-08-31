What’s Open, What’s Closed Labor Day 2018

Labor Day is Monday, September 3, 2018. Below is a comprehensive list of what’s open and closed on Labor Day in Lexington, KY.

Will my trash be picked up on Labor Day?

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Labor Day holiday. No collection will be made on Monday, Sept. 3. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside collections on Monday will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Those impacted should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling), normally serviced by the city on Mondays, will have their units picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 4. Businesses with dumpsters, normally serviced on Tuesdays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, Sept 5. Thursday and Friday collections will be made as usual.

What’s open/closed in Lexington on Labor Day 2018?

Most national banks will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be closed on the holiday. The Lexington Recycling Center, the Electronics Recycling Center and the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility will be closed on Saturday, Sept 1 as well as the holiday.

All Lexington Public Library locations are closed on Labor Day.

Lexington pools at Shillito and Tates Creek are be open until 6 pm on Labor Day. This is the last day the pools will be open for the 2018 season.

Lextran will operate an SUNDAY SCHEDULE on Monday, September 3rd, 2018 in observance of Labor Day.

Post offices are closed for Labor Day, and there will be no mail delivery.

Grocery stores, including Kroger, Meijer, Wal-Mart, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Good Foods will be open during regular hours on Labor Day.

Where to do in Lexington on Labor Day 2018?

Drake’s on Tates Creek Come is having a Labor Day Patio Party on Sunday, Sep 2. Local musician Johnny Pop Day is playing from 6-10 pm. Enjoy half off beer towers, darts, corn hole, and trivia at 8 pm.

Blue Stallion is open from 11 am to 11 pm on Labor Day. Buddha Head Mobile Gourmet will be on site to support Leukemia Lymphoma Society for Mission Monday.

Bluegrass Central Labor Council hosts a Labor Day Picnic at Masterson Station Park on Monday, Sep 3 for union members and their families.

Breakroom at the Pepper in the Distillery District is open from 2 – 10 pm on Labor Day. Ron Crowder & the Nightshades will be performing.

Man O’War Harley-Davidson’s Labor Day Party includes bike games, a grill out, live music by Bedford Band, and a raffle.

OBC Kitchen is open and serving brunch from 11 am – 3 pm on Monday, Sep 3.

On Monday, Sep 3 Blue Grass Tours gives a tour at Woodford Reserve Distillery complete with tasting, and a behind-the-scenes tour through Sun Valley Farm with up-close Thoroughbred encounters.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call today to advertise in Ace.