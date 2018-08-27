Skyline Chili Officially Opens in Lexington

As of 10 am on August 27, 2018 Skyline Chili is officially open in Lexington. The arrival of the Cincinnati staple in Lexington has been highly anticipated since the ground breaking earlier this year in March. No longer will hardcore Skyliners need to drive to Northern Kentucky to get Cheese Coneys or Ways.

Skyline is located on Richmond Road across from Krispy Kreme, and it is the first of a multi-restaurant complex being built by One Holland Corporation. According to Gary Holland, CEO of One Holland Corp., First Watch and LaRosa’s Pizzeria are scheduled to open in early 2019.

When entering Skyline you are greeted with a ‘hello’ from every member of the staff. The restaurant has a ‘seat yourself’ policy and a server will come and take your order.

For those new to the tastes of Skyline, the menu offers a variety of options for Cheese Coneys and Ways. Ways consist of spaghetti noodles topped with either chili, a mountain of cheese, onions, or beans. A 3, 4, or 5-Way depends on your toppings. A classic 3-Way is spaghetti noodles, chili, and shredded cheddar cheese.

“You’ll see some newbies twirl their 3-way,” said Holland, but “Friends don’t let friends twirl at Skyline.” According to Holland, the best way to eat a 3-way is to turn the plate halfway so it’s vertical and cut it like a pie, working your way from the bottom to the top of the plate.

Skyline is open from 10 am to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday and 10 am to 11 pm Friday and Saturday.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call today to advertise in Ace.