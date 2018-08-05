Shop Local for National Farmers’ Market Week

Warm weather, no school, and farmers’ markets. Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared August 5 through 11, 2018 as National Farmers’ Market Week. This week is a great opportunity to show how much value neighborhood markets bring to our communities.

Why shop at a Farmers’ Markets?

There are many reasons to shop at your local farmers’ market. Some say the most important reason is they increase access to fresh food, and support healthy, social interactions between customers and farmers. Community members can learn more about where their food is coming from and meet the farmers who are actually growing it. When shoppers can directly buy products from farmers, this also stimulates the economy and creates more local jobs by eliminating the “middle man” of grocery stores.

Saving money is another benefit of shopping at farmers’ markets. Because farmers can directly sell their product to the consumer, prices are often lower than most grocery stores. Many farmers’ markets also accept EBT/SNAP benefits (food stamps) for fresh produce, increasing availability of fresh food for low-income families.

What can I buy at a Farmers’ Market?

Farmers’ markets offer fresh, locally grown products. They collectively offer fresh produce, beef, herbs, bakery goods, cheese, jellies and jams, salsa, and barbecue sauces – even locally produced soaps and lotions.

In season produce includes but is not limited to: apples, beets, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, cherries, bell peppers, carrots, melon, corn, cucumber, eggplant, green beans, peaches, summer squash and zucchini, tomatoes and more.

Where and when are Farmers’ Markets around Lexington?

Once a weekend luxury for the downtown set, Farmers’ Markets have sprouted so vigorously that one can be found on nearly every day and in every neighborhood in Lexington, KY.

Monday

Woodford County Farmers’ Market is held on Mondays from 3 to 6 pm in Darlin’ Jean’s Parking Lot in Midway.

Tuesday

Hamburg is home to the Bluegrass Farmers’ Market on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 pm in the Hamburg Liquor Barn parking lot.

Lexington Farmers’ Market has community farmstands set up at the corner of Maxwell and Broadway on Tuesdays from 7 am to 4 pm (May through November).

Wednesday

Lexington Farmers’ Market has an outpost at the Summit at Fritz Farm near Whole Foods on Wednesdays.

Woodford County Farmers’ Market is located at the The Kentucky Castle off Versailles Road on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 pm.

Thursday

Lexington Farmers’ Market has community farmstands set up at the corner of Maxwell and Broadway on Thursdays from 7 am to 4 pm (May through November).

Saturday

Hamburg is home to the Bluegrass Farmers’ Market on Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm in the Hamburg Liquor Barn parking lot.

Lexington Farmers’ Market is downtown on Saturdays at the Cheapside Pavilion from 7 am to 2 pm (year round).

Woodford County Farmers’ Market is held on Saturdays from 8:30 am to noon in downtown Versailles.

Sunday

Lexington Farmers’ Market is at Southland Drive on Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm (April through October).

There are several other farmers’ markets around Lexington in different areas and times for your convenience. Go out and enjoy the weather, grab some fresh food, and support your local farmers for National Farmers’ Market Week.

—

