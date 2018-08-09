First Watch Coming to Nicholasville Road

According to public records First Watch applied for signage permits and their request was approved. The new First Watch location is on the corner of Nicholsville Road and W. Reynolds Road, near the Target, David’s Bridal and Arby’s. The construction team is currently pulling up asphalt in preparation for the new building. This will be the fourth First Watch location in Lexington.

