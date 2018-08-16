Breeders Cup to Announce Host Sites

According to a report by the LA Times the Breeders’ Cup is coming back to Lexington in 2020. The last time Keeneland hosted the Breeders’ Cup American Pharoah (for non-racing fans that isn’t a typo) won completing the first ever Grand Slam of Thoroughbred racing (Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup). The formal announcement of the 2020 Breeders’ Cup is planed for 3 pm on August 17 at Keeneland.

