Where Are The Fourth of July Fireworks?

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and we have the answer to the questions on everyone’s mind: where are the fireworks? When are the fireworks?

Where to Watch the Fireworks in Lexington

On July 3, The Lexington Legends are having an Independence Day Firework Show after their final game against Asheville at 7:05 pm.

For the first time, this year’s fireworks show will be launched on downtown from the roof of the Lexington Financial Center (“the big blue building”) on July 4 at 10 pm.

Crossroads hosts a pre-Fourth of July Fireworks at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on July 4 from 6 to 10:30 pm.

On July 4, Georgetown is having a Parade on Main Street starting at 11 am followed by fireworks at Scott County Park starting at dusk.

Frankfort sets off fireworks at Capitol View Park at 9:30 pm on July 4.

Fireworks begin at 10 pm at Lake Reba in Richmond, KY on July 4.

There are fireworks in Winchester at Lykins Park at 10 pm on July 4.

On July 4, Berea sets off fireworks at City Park at 10 pm.

County Park in Versailles is setting off fireworks at 10 pm on July 4.

In Lexington, only “safe and sane” fireworks are approved for use – if it goes up or blows up, it’s illegal in Lexington.

Fountains, sparklers, smoke-balls, snakes, spinning fireworks, pinwheels and noisemakers are approved. Fireworks with wings, fins or other parts that allow them to fly are prohibited. Fireworks are illegal if they carry a cautionary label that includes any of the following words: explosive, emits flaming pellets, flaming balls, firecrackers or rocket.

Lexington Professional Fire Fighters July 4 Public Safety Checklist

If you do decide to set off approved fireworks from your home, remember these safety tips:

· Never reignite malfunctioning fireworks

· Only use outdoors, and away from vehicles

· Never allow young children to handle fireworks

· Only buy fireworks from a licensed stand or store

· Never point or throw fireworks at another person

· Light fireworks one at a time, and then move back quickly

· Before discarding, douse fireworks in water to prevent

trash fire

· Keep a bucket of water or garden hose close by in case of fire or other mishaps

