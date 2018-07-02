What’s Open, What’s Closed, What’s Happening July 4, 2018 in Lexington

Below is a comprehensive list of Independence Day festivities in Lexington and surrounding areas for the holiday, as well as time changes, delays and closings.

July 4, 2018 Events

TUESDAY, JULY 3

The Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social is the first event for this year’s Downtown Lexington Fourth of July Festival. It is at Cheapside Pavilion at noon.

The annual Patriotic Music Concert features the Lexington Philharmonic at 8 pm on the lawn of the Old Morrison building at Transylvania University.

In the event of rain, the concert will be held at Transylvania University’s Mitchell Fine Arts Center. Space is limited to the first 1,000 guests and food and beverages are not allowed within the theatre.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 4

Start your Fourth out with a work out by participating in the Bluegrass 10k. The first round of runners begins at 7 am. The course weaves through the main business and historic district in downtown Lexington.

The Fourth of July Street Festival takes place from 9 am to 6 pm in Downtown Lexington with the Parade starting at 2 pm.

The pre-fireworks concert, July Fourth Live! features Lauren Mink Band at Cheapside Pavilion from 7 to 9:30 pm.

For the first time ever, The Fourth of July fireworks display will be launched downtown from the roof of the Lexington Financial Center (“big blue building”) at 10 pm.

To find out where all of the fireworks in Lexington and surrounding areas are for the Fourth, check out this article that breaks everything down for you.

Holiday Trash Collection in Lexington

The upcoming Fourth of July holiday does not impact collections by the city’s Division of Waste Management. Collections will be made as usual on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of that week.

Other waste management services, however, including the Electronics Recycling Center, Lexington Recycling Center, the Haley Pike Waste Management facility, the Loan-a-Box program and the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, are closed on Wednesday, July 4.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.

What is Open in Lexington

Kroger is open on July 4.

The Fayette Mall is open on July 4 from 10 am to 6 pm.

The Summit is open on July 4.

Good Foods Co-op is open from 8 am to 8 pm on July 4.

Trader Joe’s is open from 8 am to 5 pm on July 4.

Closed in Lexington

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices are closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the holiday. The Lexington Recycling Center, the Electronics Recycling Center and the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility are also be closed on the holiday.

The DMV is closed on July 4.

All Lexington Public Libraries are closed on July 4.

Banks and post offices are closed in observance of the holiday.

LexTran operates on an extended Sunday schedule on July 4th.

