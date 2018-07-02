Celebrate Independents Week in Lexington, KY

On Monday, July 2, Mayor Jim Gray presented a proclamation declaring July 1-7 as “Independents Week” in Lexington, KY.

Brought to light by The American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA), every year the first week of July is a time to celebrate our Independence as a nation and also celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and freedom that is embodied by our independent businesses. Independents Week is an annual opportunity to recognize the many valuable contributions that local businesses make to our communities.

Lexington’s Independents Week celebrates independent local businesses and Local First Lexington, a nonprofit organization that champions Central Kentucky’s unique companies, charities, and consumers.

Lexington’s Independents Week will also include a social media giveaway campaign. Participating residents are eligible for five daily drawings to win gift certificates to Local First Lexington member businesses. During Independents Week, July 1-7, consumers can enter by taking a selfie at any independently owned local business and post it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #IndependentsLex. You may get more exposure if you also tag @LocalFirstLexington and the local business.

In five daily random drawings, you could win up to $100 toward purchases at your favorite Local First Lexington businesses. Each drawing pool includes all eligible social media posts from that day and all previous days of Independents Week.

July 1 through 7, support local businesses around Lexington, KY.

