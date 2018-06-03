Where (and when) are Lexington’s Farmers’ Markets?

Once a weekend luxury for the downtown set, Farmers Markets have sprouted so vigorously that one can be found on nearly every day and in every neighborhood in Lexington, KY.

Lexington Farmers’ Market is downtown on Saturdays at the Cheapside Pavilion, and in the summer, on Sundays at Southland Drive and Tuesdays/Thursdays at the corner of Maxwell and Broadway. On Wednesdays, Lexington Farmers’ Market has an outpost at the Summit at Fritz Farm near Whole Foods. Lexington Farmers’ Market also partnered with UK Health & Wellness to bring the market to UK’s campus. The UK Farmers’ Market is held on Wednesdays from 3 – 6 pm at the lawn at E.S. Good Barn, across from Commonwealth Stadium near the orange parking lot.

Hamburg is home to the Bluegrass Farmers’ Market on Saturdays in the Liquor Barn parking lot. (Bluegrass Farmers’ Market also has a location at Azur Restaurant in the Beaumont/Palomar neighborhood.)

Woodford County Farmers’ Market is located at the The Kentucky Castle off Versailles Road on Wednesdays, June 6 through November, from 3 to 6 pm. The Market is housed within the walls in a big white tent. Woodford County Farmers’ Market is also held on Saturdays from 8:30 am to noon in downtown Versailles and Mondays from 3 – 6 pm in

Darlin’ Jean’s Parking Lot, Midway.

For summer 2018, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department also hosts a farmers’ market at their Newtown Pike location on June 13 and June 20; July 11 and 25; August 8 and 22; and September 5 and 19. At their Regency Road location, they will host a farmers market on June 13 and June 27; July 18; August 1, 15 and 29; and September 12 and 26, 2018. LFCHD spokesman Kevin Hall says, “By bringing both farmers’ markets together for our staff, clients and neighborhoods, we are able to give better access to fresh fruits and vegetables and help educate customers on how to use them to improve their diet. Our Community Farmers’ Market will let us continue to help Lexington be well.”

Kentucky’s Department of Agriculture reports that the Commonwealth is home to “more than 160 successful farmers’ markets spanning more than 110 counties and 2,700 vendors.”

