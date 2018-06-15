When does the Stella’s episode air on Travel Channel?

When does the Stella’s episode air? That’s what everybody wanted to know when producers and film crew for Travel Channel’s series Food Paradise visited Stella’s Kentucky Deli back in March.

The wait is finally over, the episode is set to air Sunday, June 17 at 8 pm. The episode is named “Sandwich Heroes,” and it features stops at hometown favorites that take sandwiches above and beyond traditional standards.

Stella’s is a longtime staple of downtown Lexington’s restaurant scene and one of the original restaurants to kick off downtown’s long-running Jefferson Street Renaissance. The old yellow Victorian-turned-restaurant is a classic downtown diner laid out shotgun shack style, known for locally-sourced soups, sandwiches, and desserts.

Known mostly for highlighting diners, bars, and breakfast spots, Food Paradise travels the country to showcase both popular and unknown restaurants that travelers should try out.

Travel Channel’s Food Paradise films at Stella’s Kentucky Deli for an episode highlighting “Sandwich Heroes.”

