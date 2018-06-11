Where to eat for Father’s Day in Lexington?

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 17. Here’s a sampling of what to do to celebrate Dad this year in Lexington, KY.

Friday June 8

UK basketball and John Calipari host Father/Son Camps June 8-9, June 15-16, and June 22-23. Participants will be instructed by the Kentucky coaches and staff, along with current Wildcat players. The camp is open to all fathers and sons ages 6-17, regardless of basketball experience.

Thursday June 14

La Petite Délicat hosts a Father’s Day Macaron event on June 14 at 10 am. Dad’s and their little ones (ages of 7-12) can decorate macarons with mustaches, bow ties, and other fatherly things. You’ll leave with a box of 10 macarons and a personalized Father’s Day card. There are only 10 seats available for this event.

Friday June 15

Buffalo Trace Distillery hosts Pappy for Your Pappy on June 15 at 6 pm. This Father’s Day, take your dad to a one-of-a-kind dinner event where Julian and Preston Van Winkle guide you through a tasting of the various ages of Van Winkle Bourbons.

Saturday June 16

The Dads and Grads Car Show presented by Bluegrass Mustang Club is June 16 from 9 am to 4 pm at Ashland Oil Headquarters on Blazer Pkwy. The Bluegrass Mustang Club is a group of car enthusiasts dedicated to the preservation, restoration and enjoyment of all model years of Ford Mustangs.

Join Sage Garden Cafe at Wilson Nurseries (Frankfort) for Father’s Day weekend on June 16 & 17. Sage Garden Cafe is serving up burgers & brats, grilled on the Big Green Egg, plus ice-cold drinks in honor of dad.

Sunday June 17 – Father’s Day

On June 17 starting at 9 am, join A Cup of Common Wealth for a donut with dad. They will have assorted donuts available to go along with your morning cup of coffee.

AZUR is offering a three course prix fixe menu, in addition to the regular menu, on Father’s Day, from 5 – 9pm. Entrees include Berkshire pork chop, slow roasted prime rib, or bourbon fried chicken. Call for reservations.

Chocolate Holler is hosting a Father’s Day Cookout on Sunday, June 17. Swing by with the family for food, cornhole, coffee and chocolate from noon to 3 pm (the shop will remain open until 7 pm).

Father’s Day Train Ride: Enjoy an 11 mile, 90 minute round trip train excursion through the horse farms of Central Kentucky. Departs 2 pm at Bluegrass Scenic Railroad and Museum in Versailles, KY. Dad’s ride for half price.

Father’s Day 5k – You’re My Hero, is a virtual 5k that takes place June 17 through June 30. A virtual 5k is where you can run, jog, or walk on the road, on the trail, on the treadmill, at the gym or on the track. Run at your own pace, time yourself and then report your time to the organization.

Holly Hill Inn is offering a Father’s Day brunch on June 16 & June 17. Chef Tyler McNabb’s menu includes Bluegrass Eggs Benedict with local country ham, an 8-ounce bourbon brined Stone Cross Farm Pork Chop, Smoked Prime Rib, Pan-Fried Flounder, Fried Green Tomatoes and more. Brunch seatings begin at 11 am, call for reservations.

All Father’s Day at HopCat, dads can get a side of Pretzel Nuggz with any dine-in purchase. They also offer their Brunch Right Meow from 11 am – 3 pm, have a bunch of ‘Dad approved’ beers on tap, and a build your own Bloody Mary Bar.

J. Render’s Southern Table hosts a Father’s Day brunch from 11 am to 3 pm.

The Kentucky Castle is hosting guided tours followed by a Father’s Day buffet on June 17 at noon and 2 pm. The country style buffet includes various salads, country ham soup with cornbread, a carving station, fried potatoes, green beans, sliced pork shoulder, and strawberry shortcake trifle for dessert.

Logan’s Roadhouse is offering a special Father’s Day menu that includes a Porterhouse T-Bone, Fall off the Bone Ribs, Mequite Smokin’ Wings, and a 16 oz Ribeye.

LongHorn Steakhouse on Harrodsburg Rd. has a Father’s Day menu featuring a bone-in strip and filet in one cut porterhouse, seasoned steakhouse wings, and fire-grilled corn on the cob.

OBC Kitchen is featuring a Maker’s Mark Old Fashioned and Private Selection tasting for brunch and dinner on Father’s Day.

O’Charley’s is offering a gift card promotion for Father’s Day. When you buy a $25 gift card, you get two $5 bonus rewards cards.

Friday June 22

Kentucky Pro Football Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Lexington Opera House on June 22 at 7 pm.

Desserts:

Baskin-Robbins is honoring dads nationwide this Father’s Day with a new Banner Cookie Cake and Bowtie and Suspenders Cookie Cake that combine cookies and ice cream. All of Baskin-Robbins’ Father’s Day ice cream cakes are fully customizable and are available for pre-order through June 17.

