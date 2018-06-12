Top Chef is Cooking in Lexington

Bravo’s Top Chef revealed earlier this year they were filming the 16th season in Kentucky. Picking locations in Lexington, Louisville, and Lake Cumberland. The show taped one of the episodes in Rupp Arena on June 12.

Driving by Rupp at lunch time it was evident that something was going on as lines of fans dressed in blue and white waited patiently to get in the historic arena.

As for what happened inside the arena, all we can say is Padma, Tom, Graham, and a few special guest judges were enjoying great food cooked by incredible chefs. Anything else can only be found out by tuning in to the 16th season of Bravo’s Top Chef.

