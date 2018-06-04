Red White and Boom Announced the 2018 Line up

Tickets for RED, WHITE & BOOM 2018, at Rupp Arena Aug 31 – Sept 2, go on sale Friday, June 8, at 10am.

Friday, August 31 Artists:

• Chris Young

• Cole Swindell

• Rodney Atkins

• Morgan Wallen

• Morgan Evans

Saturday, September 1 Artists:

• Brad Paisley

• Kane Brown

• Chase Rice

• Ashley McBryde

Sunday, September 2 Artists:

• Toby Keith

• Luke Combs

• David Lee Murphy

• Tyler Farr

• Craig Campbell

