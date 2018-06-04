Red White and Boom Announced the 2018 Line up

Tickets for RED, WHITE & BOOM 2018, at Rupp Arena Aug 31 – Sept 2, go on sale Friday, June 8, at 10am.
Friday, August 31 Artists:
• Chris Young
• Cole Swindell
• Rodney Atkins
• Morgan Wallen
• Morgan Evans
Saturday, September 1 Artists:
• Brad Paisley
• Kane Brown
• Chase Rice
• Ashley McBryde
Sunday, September 2 Artists:
• Toby Keith
• Luke Combs
• David Lee Murphy
• Tyler Farr
• Craig Campbell
