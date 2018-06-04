Bike Lexington Family Fun Ride 2018 was June 2. People of all ages met at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza on Short Street and Limestone for the ride as early as 8 am. Other activities took place before and after the 10 am ride such as the Kids Rodeo, Slow Cycle and performances by BMX Top Team. There was also a booth where riders could get a free helmet. The team working the booth also ensured that helmets were fit properly. Every registered Family Fun Ride participant was automatically entered into a raffle for a free bike.

The Family Fun Ride route was designed for all riding levels. The ride was not a race and featured rolling closure at a child-friendly pace of 10 MPH or under.



