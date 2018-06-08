Get a taste of Skyline Chili and LaRosa’s Pizzeria in Lexington

On Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9, two staple Cincinnati brands, Skyline Chili and LaRosa’s Pizzeria, are sharing their family recipes with Lexington by hosting a sampling day at the construction site for their new Lexington locations on Richmond Road.

Earlier this year, the brands announced they were coming to Lexington and broke ground at 2890 and 2850 Richmond Road, across from Krispy Kreme. A few months after breaking ground, one of the new buildings has taken shape. This building is the Lexington Skyline Chili, which is set to open in August 2018. The 4,855-square-foot Skyline location will feature the first-ever double-lane drive through window, along with a 132 person dine-in area and a fireplace.

The Lexington LaRosa’s is projected to open sometime in Fall 2018. The 6,725-square-foot location will include dine-in, pick-up and delivery with a 200 person dining room. It will also feature a four-sided bar serving a full menu of beer, wine, and mixed drinks along with a “Buddy Room” for parties and events.

At the first-ever Neighborhood Block Party, LaRosa’s and Skyline gave away LaRosa’s cheese pizza slices and Skyline Chili Cheese Coneys. The Lexington community was invited to enjoy lunchtime at the block party to get a taste of what Cincinnati has to offer. LaRosa’s and Skyline workers served hot, fresh slices and Cheese Coneys and handed out swag bags filled with coupons, branded merchandise, and a jar of LaRosa’s Family Recipe pizza sauce.

If you missed out on the Friday events, don’t fret, they are keeping the samples and the party going on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.

