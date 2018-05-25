What’s Open, What’s Closed, What’s Happening Memorial Day in Lexington 2018

State and federal government offices will close in observance of Memorial Day 2018.

Courthouses and post offices will be closed for Memorial Day 2018.

There will be no U.S. mail delivery on Memorial Day 2018.



Area banks in Lexington are closed for Memorial Day 2018.

Lexington public libraries will be closed on Memorial Day 2018.

Lextran buses will be operating on a Sunday level service on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

—

Trash collection in Lexington for Memorial Day, which would have been on Monday May 28, will be rescheduled to Wednesday, May 30.

Businesses with dumpsters serviced by the city on Mondays, will have their units picked up on Tuesday, May 29. Those normally serviced on Tuesdays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, May 30. Thursday and Friday collections will be made as usual.

—

All Costco stores will be closed on Memorial Day.

Aldi will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, from 9 am – 6 pm.

Good Foods Co-Op will be open on Memorial Day.

Lexington area Krogers will be open on Memorial Day.

Trader Joe’s will be open on Memorial Day.

Whole Foods will be open on Memorial Day.

Most Lexington area shopping centers (Fayette Mall, Hamburg Pavilion) are open for Memorial Day. Individual store hours may vary.

All Central Kentucky YMCA locations will be open from 10 am to 6 pm on Memorial Day.

