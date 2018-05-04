What to do, and where to eat Mother’s Day 2018

Mother’s Day Programming

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 13, 2018. Here’s a sampling of what to do, and where to eat to celebrate moms.

Thursday May 10

Join the Chrysalis House for their 7th annual Mother’s Day luncheon, starting at 11:30 am. Celebrate mothers in recovery and all mothers in our community who work every day to make healthy choices for their families. The Mother’s Day Luncheon will be catered by the Apiary Fine Catering.

Come enjoy a Mother/Daughter Tea in the Cottage at Ashland at 4 pm. Tea, cookies, sandwiches, scones and jam provided by The Ginkgo Tree Cafe.

Saturday May 12

Marshall Lifestyle Medicine is running a “Cool” mom contest and the winners will receive discounts on specific treatments and services. Tell them why your mom is the coolest. Deadline for entry is May 12 and the winner will be announced on Mother’s Day.

Join Meg C Jewelry for a Mother’s Day Tea Party. The tea parties will be on Saturday, May 12 at 10 am and Sunday, May 13 at noon.

Come into Southern Barker May 12 for a Mommy & Me Tea Party at 10 am. All Dog Moms can shop with an exclusive discount, take a pictures in a Mommy & Me photo booth, and can enter in an Ultimate Dog Mom Giveaway.

Celebrate all the moms out there with Mom’s Mini Craft Fair at Mirror Twin Brewing from noon to 4 pm. Booths are set up from various craft shops in the area. Rose & Thistle will have a pop-up where you can get those last minute Mother’s Day flowers. Rolling oven is also offering a special to any mom that will share an embarrassing story about her kid in front of them!

On May 12 at 3 pm, boys and girls ages 6 to 12 are invited to The Kitchen at A.S. Eats to prepare and serve tea for their mom. During this cooking class, kids will spend the first 90 minutes preparing for the tea and the last 30 minutes serving. All proceeds go to Girls on the Run of Central Kentucky.

Sunday May 13

Pivot Brewing is offering Cider Mimosas and Michelada’s, along with Mother’s Day brunch by Babz Bistro. They also are offering a Flights and Flowers special from 10 am to 3 pm where flights will come with mini-bouquets.

Copper Roux and Bayou Bluegrass Catering host their annual Mother’s Day Buffet on May 13. Offering various stations including breakfast, salad, entrée, carving, and a dessert selection. Reservations times are at 10:30 am, 11 am, 12:30 pm, 1 pm, 2:30 pm, & 3 pm.

Hopcat is honoring all moms this Mother’s Day by offering a special on Crack Fries.

Mother’s Day Brunch will be served at the Hyatt Regency Lexington Downtown from 11 am – 3 pm. The menu includes a seafood bar, cheese, sushi rolls, traditional breakfast favorites, and other entrees.

Azur hosts Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 am to 2 pm. Entrees include steak and eggs, crab cake Benedict, cinnamon swirl pancakes, croquet-monsieur burger, chicken and waffles and more.

The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall hosts a Mother’s Day Brunch on May 13 from 11 am to 2 pm.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Whitaker Bank Ballpark with the Lexington Legends. At 11:30 am attend a Meet & Greet with the players; at 12:30 pm there is Pregame Family Playtime on the Field (please bring gloves & baseball); and enjoy 9 innings of Kendra Scott and Burn Boot Camp giveaways.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with the whole family and your friends by taking a brunch or dinner cruise on the historic steamboat Belle of Louisville. Each cruise offers a catered buffet, music, and activities for kids. The brunch cruise sets sail at noon and dinner at 5:30 pm.

Take your mom to brunch at J. Render’s Southern Table. You can enjoy bloody mary’s, mimosas, southern biscuits, cinnamon rolls, and much more starting at 11 am.