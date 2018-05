The Southland Jamboree in Lexington, Kentucky is a bluegrass music concert series that happens weekly during the summer in south Lexington. “The Southland Jamboree will be unable to continue for the 2018 season due to lack of funding,” according to Billy Sherrow. “We have a wonderful bluegrass fan base in Central Kentucky and it was all of you that made the Jamboree a huge success. Thank you for your faithful support over the last twelve years. It has been a lot of fun for all of us.”