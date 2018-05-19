Taste of the Bluegrass 2018

The 38th Taste of the Bluegrass was Friday May 18 at Keeneland’s Keene Barn. Taste of the Bluegrass is an annual fundraiser for God’s Pantry Food Bank. More than 50 of the region’s best food and beverage vendors offered tastes of their best food and drinks at Taste of the Bluegrass. Attendees were able to sample food from all the vendors for no added cost. Many vendors also gave away free stickers or coupons. There wv as live music performed by The Mercy Men.

Taste of the Bluegrass raises money for God’s Pantry. In 1955, a concerned citizen named Mim Hunt began distributing food out of the basement of her home to those in need of assistance. Through the years, this small effort grew into the large-scale hung er relief organization that God’s Pantry Food Bank is today. God’s Pantry Food Bank is a member of Feeding America. The mission of Feeding America is to create a hunger-free America. At God’s Pantry Food Bank, they believe it’s not acceptable for neighbors to go hungry. They aim to provide efficient, effective ways for hungry people to meet their basic food and nutrition needs. Through partnerships, God’s Pantry Food Bank provides more than 121,400 meals every day for hungry people in Central and Eastern Kentucky across our 50-county service area.

Taste of the Bluegrass is a great way to experience the best food and drinks the bluegrass has to offer while also supporting a great charity. Going to Taste of the Bluegrass gives one the ability to try food that they may not be comfortable enough with to order at a restaurant. It also affords people the opportunity to speak with owners, chefs, brewers, and experienced team members of their favorite establishment.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889