St. Jude Dream Home Construction Progress

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway takes place in 30 cities across the US, three of which are in Kentucky (Lexington, Louisville and Paducah).

The Lexington Dream Home, valued at $400,000, is located at 3489 Polo Club Boulevard. The home is 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an estimated 3,200 square feet. It has a large kitchen with a center island and opens up to a big family room that has a fireplace and triple tier ceiling. The master bedroom is downstairs and opens up to a covered rear porch. It also has a two car garage and large mudroom. The house has easy access to the Brighton East Rail Trail. Open house tours begin on May 19.

Take a look at the construction progress on the St. Jude Dream Home in Lexington.

How to Enter:

Tickets to win the Dream Home are $100 each. Your purchased ticket also makes you eligible for other prizes. The deadlines for early bird prizes have already passed, but you can still enter to win a Lexington staycation (June 10 deadline). All mail-in tickets must be received by June 18 to be eligible to win. All secondary prizes will be drawn first, then those winners will be returned to the pot for the final drawing of the house. All tickets have an equal chance to win the house. You can only get 50 tickets at a time online or by phone, but otherwise there is no limit. You don’t have to be present to win or have your ticket confirmation with you. Winners will be announced by name, not ticket number. To win you must be a U.S. resident and 18 years of age. All of the proceeds go directly to St. Jude and its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

The giveaway takes place on June 21 at 5 pm. It can be watched on television on ABC 36.

