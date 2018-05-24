Skyline and LaRosa’s Sampling Day

You can sample Skyline chili cheese coneys and slices of LaRosa’s Pizza on June 8 an d 9 at the future location of Lexington’s first Skyline and LaRosa’s on Richmond Road (2850 Richmond Road).

Northern Kentucky-based One Holland Corporation, the largest Skyline franchise owner which also has several LaRosa’s pizzerias and First Watch Cafes in its business portfolio, is eager to expand the Cincinnati brands into Lexington.

“I think there’s a lot of people in Lexington who might not be that familiar with us too so it’s going to be fun introducing them to Skyline and LaRosa’s and create new fans,” One Holland Corporation CEO, Gary Holland said, “We want to take care of the community that we operate in so we plan to do a lot of fun things that will help Lexington be a better place to live.”

Skyline and LaRosa’s plan to finish construction later this summer.

First Watch, located on the corner of Man O’ War and Richmond Road, is moving from it’s current location to join Skyline and LaRosa’s.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call today to advertise in Ace. 859.225.4889