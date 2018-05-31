Pet News & Events June 2018

NEWS

Meghan Markle’s rescue dog, Guy the beagle, who was seen in through a window of Queen Elizabeth’s motorcade on his way to the royal wedding, is a Kentuckian. He was found in the woods, and was taken to a shelter in the Commonwealth. Markle saw him at an adoption event after he was brought North to Canada by A Dog’s Dream Rescue. He now is receiving the full royal treatment. A little beagle from the Bluegrass made his way across the pond and into the royal family.

EVENTS

Saturday June 2

Come out to the Feeders Supply on Richmond Road the first Saturday of every month at 11 am to meet the adoptable Greyhounds of Bluegrass Greyhound Adoption.

Monday June 4

Feeders Supply offers Dog Training Classes where your pet can learn basic doggy manners. Session sign up dates are on June 4, 6, 7, and 9. Each session runs for 6 weeks, with each class running for approximately one hour at all participating Feeders Supply locations.

Saturday June 9

The Lexington Humane Society presents the Mutt Strut 2018 on June 9 at Keeneland. Grab your tennis shoes and your four-legged friend for a 1-mile Fun Walk or, new this year, the Mutt Strut 5K. Festivities kick off at 8 am, with the Mutt Strut 5K beginning at 9 am and the Fun Walk starting shortly after. There will be local vendors before and after the run/walk so come early and stay late to support the animals at LHS.

Lee Asher from the Asher House is going to be at the Mutt Strut after party. After the run, head to the Lexington Humane main Adoption Center from noon to 2 pm to visit with Lee Asher and his six rescued dogs. The Asher Housed has embarked on a mission across the us to help find homes for 48 dogs across 48 states

Thursday June 14

Bark your calendar to join other canines and their companions at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate to sniff and schmooze at Yappy Hour from 5 to 7 pm. Leashed hounds enjoy libations and treats, while humans can mingle over a glass of wine or a brew.

Bring out that four-legged furry dog friend of yours to watch Lexington Legends play the Columbia Fireflies on June 14 for Pepsi Bark in the Park. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

Saturday June 16

The First Annual Fido Fest is Saturday, June 16 at The Summit from 11 am to 3 pm. It is an evening that celebrates fluffy friends Lexington Humane Society. Enjoy a pet selfie station, kids’ activities, food and drinks vendors, retailer pop up shops and live entertainment by Bent Penny Band and KISSFMLex.

Thursday June 21

Bring out that four-legged furry dog friend of yours to watch Lexington Legends play the Charleston RiverDogs on June 21 for Pepsi Bark in the Park. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

Friday June 29

The Brighton Animal Clinic hosts a Feline Friendly Friday on June 29. Enjoy a low-stress, kitty-centric environment and a discounted visit when you schedule an appointment ahead of time. Valid for in clinic appointments, house calls, and surgical or dental procedures.

—

This article also appears on page 13 of the June 2018 print edition of Ace.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889