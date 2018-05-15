LaRosa’s and Skyline Construction Update

On Thursday March 15, Cincinnati based LaRosa’s and Skyline broke ground on their newest location on Richmond Road across from Krispy Kreme. Two months after breaking ground, the new location is starting to take shape. Construction workers have been hard at work and the building now has wall frames.

Northern Kentucky-based One Holland Corporation, the largest Skyline franchise owner which also has several LaRosa’s pizzerias and First Watch Cafes in its business portfolio, is eager to expand the Cincinnati brands into Lexington.

This will be the first LaRosa’s and Skyline in Lexington. The Skyline location will feature the first-ever double-lane drive through as well as a 132 person dining area. LaRosa’s will feature pick-up and delivery of their pizzas and other Italian favorites, as well as a 200 person dining area.

Signs on the construction site hint that First Watch Cafe, located on the corner of Richmond Road and Man O’ War, might be moving across the street to join LaRosa’s and Skyline.

Construction is scheduled to finish during the summer of 2018.

