June Home & Garden Events in Lexington

NEWS

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway takes place on June 21 at 5 pm on ABC 36. The Lexington Dream Home, valued at $400,000, is located at 3489 Polo Club Boulevard. Construction of the home is close to being finished. The home is 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an estimated 3,200 square feet. It has a large kitchen with a center island and opens up to a big family room that has a fireplace and triple tier ceiling. It also has a two car garage and large mudroom. All mail-in tickets must be received by June 18 to be eligible to win.

EVENTS

Saturday June 2

Bluegrass Greensource hosts GreenFest 2018 on June 2 from 11 am to 3 pm at YMCA of Central Kentucky. Learn about sustainable living in the Bluegrass at workshops, enjoy food, shop amongst an array of eco-friendly vendors, partake in a plant exchange and sale, and other activities.

Sunday June 3

Goodfellas and Ethereal Brewing hold their annual Clean the Creek event in the Distillery District on June 2 from noon to 3 pm.

Thursday June 7

Head over to Lexington Public Library – Beaumont Branch for a Vegetable Gardening for Beginners class. Experts cover questions for any first-time gardener maintaining a new plot.

Saturday June 9

Wilson Nurseries on Palumbo hold a Wine & Design: Terrarium Workshop on June 9 at 2 pm. Ticket includes expert instruction, plants, and potting materials.

Saturday June 16

On Saturday, June 16, the city of Lexington is having a Kentucky River Clean Sweep at 9 am at Clays Ferry Boat Dock. Breakfast and Lunch is provided to all participants.

Thursday June 21

June 21 is the Summer Solstice, the ‘longest’ day of the year providing us with the most daylight.

Saturday June 23

The Ashland Lawn Party is June 23. The annual summer fundraiser features dinner on the lawn of the historic home where Henry Clay once lived, with live music, silent and live auctions, and more.

Join Seedleaf for an interactive discussion on home scale composting on June 23 at Village Branch Library. Also look at an active worm bin and discuss how to employ worms in your composting efforts.

—

