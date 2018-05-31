June 2018 Live Music in Lexington

FRI JUN 1
Master Musicians Night, 8 pm The Burl
6th Annual Vagabond Variete Burlesque Benefit Show, 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Cannon Eyes | OLDE FRNDS | BAVE | Ola Mesa | Sharkjaw, 9 pm The Green Lantern
Zack Attack, 7 pm Lakeside Live at Lexington Green
Sunny Cheeba, 9 pm Lynagh’s
Summer Nights in Suburbia presents C The Beat, 7 pm Moondance Amphitheater
The Elvis Experience, 10 pm Red Mile
SAT JUN 2
Alt90, 7 pm Lakeside Live at Lexington Green
The Distraxions, 9 pm Red Mile
Soul 2 Soul 2018: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, 7:30 pm Rupp Arena
Jesse Correll, 7 pm Whiskey Bear
SUN JUN 3
49 Winchester | Laid Back Country Picker | The Phoenix Brothers Band, 2 pm The Burl
Byrd Law Jazz Quartet, 6 pm Lynagh’s
Brunch with Bruce Lewis, 11 am Willie’s
David Ramirez | Matt Wright, 8:30 pm Willie’s
MON JUN 4
Tech N9ne, 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
TUE JUN 5
Go Go Buffalo-Damage Therapy-In The Pines, 9 pm Best Friend Bar
The Neverhawks | Trash Bandits, 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
WED JUN 6
Brother Smith, 8 pm The Twisted Cork
Jesse Dayton, 8:30 pm Willie’s
THU JUN 7
Colter Wall (Night One), 8 pm The Burl
Festival of the Bluegrass, June 7-10
Jerry Douglas, 7:30 pm Kentucky Castle
KyLe Fields, 10 pm Stagger Inn
Trippin Roots, 10:30 pm Tin Roof
Charlie Shuck & The Trendells with The Tymes Band, 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)
Travis Linville, 8:30 pm Willie’s
FRI JUN 8
Wicked Peace, 7 pm Break Room
Trippin Roots | Ivy Rye | Edgar Red | Villar Mure, 7 pm The Burl
The Russ Liquid Test | Higher Learning, 10 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Tim Talbert, 7 pm Lakeside Live at Lexington Green
Summer Nights in Suburbia presents Appalatin, 7 pm Moondance Amphitheater
Kaleb Hensley, 10:30 pm Tin Roof
Kevin Dalton & The Tuesday Blooms, 8 pm The Twisted Cork
Branden Wayne Martin, 9:30 pm Willie’s
SAT JUN 9
When Autumn Calls, 7 pm Al’s Bar
Derek Spencer, 7 pm Azur Restaurant & Patio
Colter Wall (Night Two), 8 pm The Burl
Boogie G, 7 pm Lakeside Live at Lexington Green
Encore of Lexington, 9 pm Red Mile
Mic Larry, 10:30 pm Tin Roof
Karl Blau, 9:30 pm Willie’s
MON JUN 11
When Autumn Calls, 7 pm Al’s Bar
Holy Wave | TTotals | Sweet Country Meat Boys, 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Troubadour Concert Series presents Trombone Shorty, 7:30 pm Lexington Opera House
TUE JUN 12
Davina and The Vagabonds, 8 pm The Burl
Reverend Horton Heat | Big Sandy, 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Drake Bell, 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Grizzly Goat, 8:30 pm Willie’s
WED JUN 13
Bek and the Starlight Revue | Wicked Peace, 9 pm Al’s Bar
lll.Gates | Night Nurse, 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
THU JUN 14
Anvil | Shadowside | Sunlord | Autocrat, 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Jump Cut, 10:30 pm Tin Roof (And Friday)
The Twiggenburys, 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)
PALEFACE, 8:30 pm Willie’s
FRI JUN 15
Family and Friends, 9 pm The Burl
Of Montreal | Locate S,1, 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Lee Carroll’s Ethos Jazz Quartet, 8 pm Creaux
Kudmani, 7 pm Lakeside Live at Lexington Green
Summer Nights in Suburbia presents Trisko’s Garage, 7 pm Moondance Amphitheater
Sam Lews | Adam Chaffins, 9:30 pm Willie’s
SAT JUN 16
Johnny Conqueroo | BOA | The Dividends, 9 pm The Burl
Tyler Halsey, 7 pm Lakeside Live at Lexington Green
Sour Cream Band, 8 pm Lynagh’s
1 Sound Band, 9 pm Red Mile
Erath Old Band, 10:30 pm Tin Roof
The Sway, 9 pm Whiskey Bear
SUN JUN 17
American Aquarium | Travis Meadows | Susto, 7 pm The Burl
TUE JUN 19
The Blasters | Clownvis Presely, 9 pm Willie’s
WED JUN 20
Mt. Joy | Isle of Eight, 7 pm The Burl
Joecephus and The George Jonestown Massacre, 8 pm Lynagh’s
THU JUN 21
Freak Mythology, 7 pm Al’s Bar
The Steel Woods | The Sawdusters | Nick Dittmeier, 7 pm The Burl
Lazyeyes, 7 pm The Green Lantern
Raleigh Keegan, 10:30 pm Tin Roof
Girls Guns and Glory, 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)
Bri Murphy, 8:30 pm Willie’s
FRI JUN 22
Reverend Hylton, 7 pm Al’s Bar
Reckless Threat | Gravel & Spiders | The Mighty Ohio, 9 pm Best Friend Bar
Zoso, 8 pm The Burl
Paul Childers, 7 pm Lexington Green Lakeside Live
Southern Daze, 10 pm Lynagh’s
Summer Nights in Suburbia presents Honey Child, 7 pm Moondance Amphitheater
Wicked Peace, 7 pm Talon Winery
Noah Cothern, 10:30 pm Tin Roof
The Stolen Faces, 9:30 pm Willie’s
SAT JUN 23
Wood & Wire, 8 pm The Burl
Keith McCutchen Trio, 8 pm Creaux
Radio 80, 7 pm Lexington Green Lakeside Live
Muscadine Bloodline, 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
The C Connection Band, 9 pm Red Mile
Thomas Tillman, 10:30 pm Tin Roof
Michael Evecs, 9 pm Whiskey Bear
Dave Hamon, 9 am Willie’s
SUN JUN 24
Parker Millsap, 8 pm The Burl
Wicked Peace, 12 pm Kentucky Native Cafe
Supersucks, 9:30pm Willie’s
MON JUN 25
Electric Six, 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
TUE JUN 26
Brother Smith, 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Melissa Etheridge, 7:30 pm Lexington Opera House
WED JUN 27
TOWNE, 7 pm The Burl
Reuben Bidez, 8:30 pm Willie’s
THU JUN 28
Rhiannon Giddens, 7 pm Grand Theatre Frankfort
The Johnson Brothers, 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)
Raleigh Keegan, 10 pm Stagger Inn
Trippin Roots, 10:30 pm Tin Roof
FRI JUN 29
Wet Eyed Liars | GRLwood | Part Bird, 9 pm Best Friend Bar
Mike Archer, 6 pm Brasabana
The Caribbean | Big Fresh | Jeanne Vomit-Terror, 9 pm The Green Lantern
The DistraXions, 7 pm Lexington Green Lakeside Live
Tyler Childers, 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Summer Nights in Suburbia presents Cora Lee & the Townies, 7 pm Moondance Amphitheater
Freakdaddy’s Rock n Soul, 9 pm Red Mile
Hadely Kennary | Taylor Henry, 6 pm Talon Winery
Raleigh Keegan, 10:30 pm Tin Roof
SAT JUN 30
Adam Joseph, 11 pm The Bar Complex
Chris Rawlins, 8 pm Common Grounds
Five Below Band, 7 pm Lexington Green Lakeside Live
Tyler Childers (Night 2), 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Raleigh Keegan, 10 pm Stagger Inn
Jay Taylor, 10:30 pm Tin Roof
Big Chill, 9 pm Whiskey Bear
AROUND THE CORNER
Journey and Def Leppard will be at the KFC YUM! Center on July 11
Montgomery Gentry is coming to the Manchester Music Hall on August 3
Justin Timberlake is coming to Rupp Arena on September 19
—
This article also appears on page 12 of the June 2018 print edition of Ace.
Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.