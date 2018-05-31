June 2018 Live Music in Lexington

FRI JUN 1

Master Musicians Night, 8 pm The Burl

6th Annual Vagabond Variete Burlesque Benefit Show, 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Cannon Eyes | OLDE FRNDS | BAVE | Ola Mesa | Sharkjaw, 9 pm The Green Lantern

Zack Attack, 7 pm Lakeside Live at Lexington Green

Sunny Cheeba, 9 pm Lynagh’s

Summer Nights in Suburbia presents C The Beat, 7 pm Moondance Amphitheater

The Elvis Experience, 10 pm Red Mile

SAT JUN 2

Alt90, 7 pm Lakeside Live at Lexington Green

The Distraxions, 9 pm Red Mile

Soul 2 Soul 2018: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, 7:30 pm Rupp Arena

Jesse Correll, 7 pm Whiskey Bear

SUN JUN 3

49 Winchester | Laid Back Country Picker | The Phoenix Brothers Band, 2 pm The Burl

Byrd Law Jazz Quartet, 6 pm Lynagh’s

Brunch with Bruce Lewis, 11 am Willie’s

David Ramirez | Matt Wright, 8:30 pm Willie’s

MON JUN 4

Tech N9ne, 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

TUE JUN 5

Go Go Buffalo-Damage Therapy-In The Pines, 9 pm Best Friend Bar

The Neverhawks | Trash Bandits, 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

WED JUN 6

Brother Smith, 8 pm The Twisted Cork

Jesse Dayton, 8:30 pm Willie’s

THU JUN 7

Colter Wall (Night One), 8 pm The Burl

Festival of the Bluegrass, June 7-10

Jerry Douglas, 7:30 pm Kentucky Castle

KyLe Fields, 10 pm Stagger Inn

Trippin Roots, 10:30 pm Tin Roof

Charlie Shuck & The Trendells with The Tymes Band, 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)

Travis Linville, 8:30 pm Willie’s

FRI JUN 8

Wicked Peace, 7 pm Break Room

Trippin Roots | Ivy Rye | Edgar Red | Villar Mure, 7 pm The Burl

The Russ Liquid Test | Higher Learning, 10 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Tim Talbert, 7 pm Lakeside Live at Lexington Green

Summer Nights in Suburbia presents Appalatin, 7 pm Moondance Amphitheater

Kaleb Hensley, 10:30 pm Tin Roof

Kevin Dalton & The Tuesday Blooms, 8 pm The Twisted Cork

Branden Wayne Martin, 9:30 pm Willie’s

SAT JUN 9

When Autumn Calls, 7 pm Al’s Bar

Derek Spencer, 7 pm Azur Restaurant & Patio

Colter Wall (Night Two), 8 pm The Burl

Boogie G, 7 pm Lakeside Live at Lexington Green

Encore of Lexington, 9 pm Red Mile

Mic Larry, 10:30 pm Tin Roof

Karl Blau, 9:30 pm Willie’s

MON JUN 11

When Autumn Calls, 7 pm Al’s Bar

Holy Wave | TTotals | Sweet Country Meat Boys, 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Troubadour Concert Series presents Trombone Shorty, 7:30 pm Lexington Opera House

TUE JUN 12

Davina and The Vagabonds, 8 pm The Burl

Reverend Horton Heat | Big Sandy, 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Drake Bell, 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Grizzly Goat, 8:30 pm Willie’s

WED JUN 13

Bek and the Starlight Revue | Wicked Peace, 9 pm Al’s Bar

lll.Gates | Night Nurse, 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

THU JUN 14

Anvil | Shadowside | Sunlord | Autocrat, 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Jump Cut, 10:30 pm Tin Roof (And Friday)

The Twiggenburys, 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)

PALEFACE, 8:30 pm Willie’s

FRI JUN 15

Family and Friends, 9 pm The Burl

Of Montreal | Locate S,1, 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Lee Carroll’s Ethos Jazz Quartet, 8 pm Creaux

Kudmani, 7 pm Lakeside Live at Lexington Green

Summer Nights in Suburbia presents Trisko’s Garage, 7 pm Moondance Amphitheater

Sam Lews | Adam Chaffins, 9:30 pm Willie’s

SAT JUN 16

Johnny Conqueroo | BOA | The Dividends, 9 pm The Burl

Tyler Halsey, 7 pm Lakeside Live at Lexington Green

Sour Cream Band, 8 pm Lynagh’s

1 Sound Band, 9 pm Red Mile

Erath Old Band, 10:30 pm Tin Roof

The Sway, 9 pm Whiskey Bear

SUN JUN 17

American Aquarium | Travis Meadows | Susto, 7 pm The Burl

TUE JUN 19

The Blasters | Clownvis Presely, 9 pm Willie’s

WED JUN 20

Mt. Joy | Isle of Eight, 7 pm The Burl

Joecephus and The George Jonestown Massacre, 8 pm Lynagh’s

THU JUN 21

Freak Mythology, 7 pm Al’s Bar

The Steel Woods | The Sawdusters | Nick Dittmeier, 7 pm The Burl

Lazyeyes, 7 pm The Green Lantern

Raleigh Keegan, 10:30 pm Tin Roof

Girls Guns and Glory, 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)

Bri Murphy, 8:30 pm Willie’s

FRI JUN 22

Reverend Hylton, 7 pm Al’s Bar

Reckless Threat | Gravel & Spiders | The Mighty Ohio, 9 pm Best Friend Bar

Zoso, 8 pm The Burl

Paul Childers, 7 pm Lexington Green Lakeside Live

Southern Daze, 10 pm Lynagh’s

Summer Nights in Suburbia presents Honey Child, 7 pm Moondance Amphitheater

Wicked Peace, 7 pm Talon Winery

Noah Cothern, 10:30 pm Tin Roof

The Stolen Faces, 9:30 pm Willie’s

SAT JUN 23

Wood & Wire, 8 pm The Burl

Keith McCutchen Trio, 8 pm Creaux

Radio 80, 7 pm Lexington Green Lakeside Live

Muscadine Bloodline, 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

The C Connection Band, 9 pm Red Mile

Thomas Tillman, 10:30 pm Tin Roof

Michael Evecs, 9 pm Whiskey Bear

Dave Hamon, 9 am Willie’s

SUN JUN 24

Parker Millsap, 8 pm The Burl

Wicked Peace, 12 pm Kentucky Native Cafe

Supersucks, 9:30pm Willie’s

MON JUN 25

Electric Six, 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

TUE JUN 26

Brother Smith, 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Melissa Etheridge, 7:30 pm Lexington Opera House

WED JUN 27

TOWNE, 7 pm The Burl

Reuben Bidez, 8:30 pm Willie’s

THU JUN 28

Rhiannon Giddens, 7 pm Grand Theatre Frankfort

The Johnson Brothers, 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)

Raleigh Keegan, 10 pm Stagger Inn

Trippin Roots, 10:30 pm Tin Roof

FRI JUN 29

Wet Eyed Liars | GRLwood | Part Bird, 9 pm Best Friend Bar

Mike Archer, 6 pm Brasabana

The Caribbean | Big Fresh | Jeanne Vomit-Terror, 9 pm The Green Lantern

The DistraXions, 7 pm Lexington Green Lakeside Live

Tyler Childers, 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Summer Nights in Suburbia presents Cora Lee & the Townies, 7 pm Moondance Amphitheater

Freakdaddy’s Rock n Soul, 9 pm Red Mile

Hadely Kennary | Taylor Henry, 6 pm Talon Winery

Raleigh Keegan, 10:30 pm Tin Roof

SAT JUN 30

Adam Joseph, 11 pm The Bar Complex

Chris Rawlins, 8 pm Common Grounds

Five Below Band, 7 pm Lexington Green Lakeside Live

Tyler Childers (Night 2), 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Raleigh Keegan, 10 pm Stagger Inn

Jay Taylor, 10:30 pm Tin Roof

Big Chill, 9 pm Whiskey Bear

AROUND THE CORNER

Journey and Def Leppard will be at the KFC YUM! Center on July 11

Montgomery Gentry is coming to the Manchester Music Hall on August 3

Justin Timberlake is coming to Rupp Arena on September 19

This article also appears on page 12 of the June 2018 print edition of Ace.

