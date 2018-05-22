How to Vote in the May 2018 Primary

The Primary Elections for mayor, city council, county commission, other county positions, and local judgeships is Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

When are the polls open?

Polls are open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. If you are in line at 6:00 pm, you will be allowed to vote.

Where do I vote?

Your polling precinct is based on your current residence. You can find your local precinct online at GoVoteKy.com

Need a ride to your polling precinct? Lextran will offer free rides on Tuesday, May 22 for the Primary Election. There will be no fare on all routes for that day.

Are schools open on Election Day?

All Fayette County Public Schools are closed for Kentucky Primary Elections. Schools are used for polling places as needed.

Am I allowed time off from work to vote?

If you are working on Election Day, you may be entitled to a maximum of four consecutive hours off from work in order to vote or cast an absentee ballot if you make a request for time off with your employer.

Do I need to take anything with me when I go to the polls?

You will need to show identification before voting. Kentucky law requires one of the following forms of identification:

driver’s license

social security card

credit card

any identification card with both your picture and your signature

any U.S. government-issued identification card

any Kentucky state government-issued identification card with your picture

personal acquaintance with one of the election officers in your precinct

To be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before Election Day.

Be at least 18 years old on or before the General Election.

Not be a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony offense,

must have obtained a restoration of civil rights.

Not have been adjudged "mentally incompetent."

Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.

Minors who are 17 years old but will be 18 years old on or before the Nov. 6, 2018 General Election are eligible to register and vote in the Primary.

Voters who have recently moved needed to update their voter registration information by April 23, 2018.

Can I buy alcohol on Election Day?

Yes, in 2013 Kentucky General Assembly approved a bill that allowed people in Kentucky to buy and sell alcohol on Election Day. Before, Kentucky had been one of few states that banned the buying and selling of alcohol while polls were open on primary and general election days. Businesses with valid ABC licenses may now stay open and sell alcoholic beverages while the polls are open.

Changes to party affiliation

Changes in party affiliation for the 2018 Primary Election were due by Dec. 31, 2017. In Primary Elections, voters may only vote for candidates of their same political affiliation and non-partisan candidates. In General Elections, voters may choose to vote for candidates of any party.

How do I register to vote?

Voter registration forms are available at www.fayettecountyclerk.com/web/forms/voterreg.pdf or you can register online at GoVoteKy.com.

How do confirm that I’m registered to vote?

If you would like to confirm your registration status, contact your county clerk’s office. In Fayette County, citizens can access their status online at www.fayettecountyclerk.com/web/elections/verifyvoter.htm

