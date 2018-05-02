How to Make A $1,000 Mint Julep

The Mint Julep is a drink synonymous with the Kentucky Derby. Mint Juleps are made with Bourbon, fresh mint leaves, powdered sugar, and water. Mint Juleps are traditionally served in silver cups garnished with a sprig of mint, but can also be made in a highball glass.

Woodford Reserve, the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, honors “the greatest two minutes in sports” with their $1,000 Mint Julep Cup program. It raises funds for The Jennifer Lawrence Fund, which dedicates itself to supporting a variety of organizations that delivers arts access, education, and excellence opportunities that make positive impacts on young people, artists, and the organizations that serve them.

This year’s Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Cup sale features 105 cups of two varieties, the silver-plated Bluegrass Cup and the gold-plated Commonwealth Cup. Each cup is presented in a wooden box lined with silks, like those worn by jockeys. Ninety Bluegrass Cups are available for purchase for $1000. Fifteen Commonwealth Cups are available for purchase with this year’s sale for $2,500.

The Bluegrass Cup design expresses the Best of Kentucky by featuring a thoroughbred and jockey, a single rose and a bottle of Woodford Reserve – all raised on the sides. Each $1,000 Mint Julep Cup is accompanied by a gold-plated Woodford Reserve bottle sipping straw. With a design similar to the Bluegrass Cup, the $2,500 Commonwealth Cup keepsakes are gold-plated and accompanied by a silver-plated Woodford Reserve sipping straw. Both Mint Julep Cups are garnished with fresh mint and roses, as well as petals from the Garland of Roses presented to the 144th Kentucky Derby winner.

The 144th Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve is on Saturday May 5, 2018. Races are ran from 10:30 am to 8:50 pm, with the Kentucky Derby running at 6:46 pm.

How do you make a $1000 mint julep? We have the answer!

Watch as Woodford Reserve’s Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall teaches us how to make the perfect mint julep.

Woodford Reserve’s 2018 $1,000 Mint Julep Cup Recipe

Start by rubbing mint on the inside of the glass then add 2 oz of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon, 2 leaves of Kentucky Colonel mint, and 1 teaspoon of Kentucky Sorghum syrup from Woodford County Kentucky. Top with ice and stir. Garnish with rose petals and mint leaves.

