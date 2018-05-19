Alltech Craft Brews and Food Fest 2018

The culmination of Lexington Craft Beer Week is the Alltech Craft Brews and Food Fest. This year’s fest welcomed over 60 breweries and 200 beers from across the US. The fest added a new, expanded food section with plenty of local and Kentucky Proud options. There was live music from The Marble Creek Rangers and Grayson Jenkins.

Brewers entered beers in the third annual Commonwealth Cup Craft Beer Competition. Beers were judged on appearance, aroma, flavor, body, color, carbonation, foam, clarity, balance, drinkability, technical quality, and overall impression. The Commonwealth Cup was awarded to the highest rated beer. In addition to the Commonwealth Cup three tiers of recognition were awarded: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. A gold medal beer is an outstanding beer that displays the correct balance of taste, aroma and appearance appropriate for the style, and excellent technical merit. A silver medal beer is an excellent product that displays the correct balance of taste, aroma and appearance appropriate for the style, and a high level of technical merit. A bronze medal beer is a quality product with the correct balance of taste, aroma and appearance appropriate for the style, and the absence of major faults.

