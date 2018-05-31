Ace Best Bites June 2018

NEWS

Back Yard Burgers in Hamburg posted a sign on the front door that reads, “Sorry We Are Closed.” The Hamburg location was the last one in Lexington.

On Tuesday, May 16, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles congratulated three Kentucky Proud restaurants for reaching the lifetime cap on state reimbursements for local food purchases through the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Local” program.

The Tex-Mex restaurant chain, Chuy’s, will open a new location in the Hamburg area of Lexington in the former Applebee’s on Alysheba Way.

Fika Vegan Cantina on Limestone is closing. It was one of few plant-based restaurants in Lexington.

Girlsgirlsgirls Burritos has moved out of Best Friend Bar and onto S Limestone next door to Pazzo’s Pizza. You can get food delivered by bike, ride up to the takeout window, or eat on the dog-friendly patio. Open Tuesday through Sunday.

The campus Jimmy John’s on Limestone has closed its doors and plans to sell.

La Petite Crêperie, serving sweet and savory crepes, has opened at The Barn in The Summit.

After 17 months of business, the mediterranean restaurant Skewers closed its doors on May 13.

Construction for Skyline and LaRosa’s first Lexington locations on Richmond Road is underway. Signs on the construction site also hint that First Watch Cafe might be moving across the street to join LaRosa’s and Skyline.

EVENTS

Friday June 1

Taste of Beaumont is June 1 from 6 – 9:30 pm at Moondance Amphitheater. This event includes local food and retail vendors, craft beer and cocktails, live music, and biking demonstrations.

Saturday June 2

Lexington Bourbon Society presents Commonwealth Bash on June 2 at The Livery to benefit the Lexington History Museum.

Tuesday June 5

Winchell’s on Southland is having a Lobster Boil on June 5 at 4 pm. A three-course dinner includes clam chowder, whole lobster with potatoes and vegetables, and fruit cobbler.

On Tuesday, June 5 there is a Lexington Bourbon Society Social Sipper at J. Alexander’s in The Summit at 6:30 pm.

Thursday June 7

June 7 from 5 pm to 7 pm, Sullivan University Lexington campus hosts a Career Information Session. Learn about exciting career opportunities in dynamic industries, including medical, business, culinary, information technology, legal studies and more.

Whiskey Bear teams with Marianne Eaves (Barnes), Kentucky’s first female bourbon Master Distiller since Prohibition, for a tasting event featuring Castle & Key at 7 pm at Whiskey Bear in The Summit.

Friday June 8

Bluegrass Greensource Tacos N’ Tequila offers guests local taco vendors’ themed food, tequila inspired drinks and live local entertainment by the Big Maracas. Ticketed Event. 21 and over. 6 pm Limestone Hall

Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest is Friday June 8 from 5 – 11 pm and June 9 from 11 am to 11 pm. Located in downtown Lexington at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza. The event is full of barbecue, beverages, vendors, and music.

On June 8 and 9 at lunchtime, Skyline and LaRosa’s are offering a sampling event at the construction site. Tasters can sample chili cheese coneys and slices of LaRosa’s Pizza.

Saturday June 9

Beer Cheese Festival is Saturday, June 9 in downtown Winchester, KY. From 10 am to 5 pm enjoy music, food, crafts, shopping, children’s activities, and of course, beer cheese.

Holly Hill Inn offers Wine 101: Introduction to French Wines on June 9 from 2 – 3 pm.

Thursday June 14

Introducing The Paddock Dinner Series, a Keeneland-Crafted Event. These intimate family-style dinners provide an opportunity to enjoy locally-sourced cuisine, craft cocktails and live music in the Keeneland Paddock.

Saturday June 16

Well Crafted – Brews + Bands celebrates the quality and diversity of Kentucky’s music and craft beer. Sample brews in the craft beer tent and enjoy live music on two stages starting from 12 to 7 pm at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill.

Saturday June 23

On Saturday, June 23 The Peach Truck Tour returns with fresh Georgia Peaches to the Lexington Ice Center from 8 to 9:30 am.

Stockyards Beef BBQ Fest amateur team cookoff, 10 am, Bluegrass Regional Marketplace on Iron Works Pike.

June 23 at Louisville Waterfront Park’s Festival Plaza, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers hosts its 2nd annual Kentucky Craft Bash. The Kentucky Craft Bash only feature beers produced within the Commonwealth, hosting over 35 Kentucky breweries and more than 90 varieties of beer.

