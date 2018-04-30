What’s happening to Lucky’s in Lexington?

After only two years in operation, Lucky’s Market is closing its Lexington store at 1030 South Broadway on May 26, 2018.

Shoppers can still use the rewards points and gift cards all the way until closing date. In-store products will be marked down 25 percent beginning May 2. Lucky’s beer, wine and spirits inventory will be discounted at 20 percent off while supplies last.

“The store had not thrived like we hoped that it would,” Lucky’s Market spokesperson Krista Torvik said in a statement.

Despite the Lexington location’s closure, the company’s Louisville store on 200 N. Hurstbourne Parkway will remain open and fully stocked. The company plans to open 20 new locations stretching from Montana all the way to Florida.

Starting May 6-May 26, Lucky’s Lexington store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until its closure.

