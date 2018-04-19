Target will open store in Kentucky near UK campus

Target announced that they will open their first small-format store in Kentucky near the University of Kentucky campus. The retailer signed a lease with Core Spaces, which is expected to open in the summer of 2019.

The UK campus Target will be on the ground floor of the luxury apartment complex, Hub on Campus Lexington, located on South Upper Street near Pine. It’s estimated to be 20,000 square feet and will offer residents and students a timely shopping experience that has a food and beverage selection, fresh produce, healthy food choices, grab-and-go snacks and meals, apparel, entertainment and dormitory essentials.

“Our first small-format store in Kentucky will offer UK students and area

residents a convenient, one-stop shopping experience that is uniquely

Target,” said Senior Vice President,Properties at Target Corporation Mark Schindele. “Target continues to add locations near college campuses to help

make students’ shopping experience fun and easy, and we look forward to

enhancing the college life experience for the Wildcat community.”

Approximately 45 team members will be employed at the University of Kentucky Target. With the convent shopping experience becoming more of a focus, the retailer plans to operate 130 small-format stores by the end of 2019.