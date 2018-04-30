Pets News May 2018

News

Southern Barker, a dog boutique in the Hamburg area, made their opening official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 18.

The boutique, which specializes in offering custom dog leashes, pet accessories, luxury dog accessories, dog supplies and even products for dog owners themselves, is ran by mother-daughter duo Leslie and Sarah Stewart.

Events

Saturday May 5

On May 5, celebrate the Kentucky Derby with Southern Barker. They are hosting a special Derby Hat Competition where winners will be crowned for Best Overall, Most Creative, and Best Derby Hat Duo.

Wednesday May 9

Brighton Animal Clinic offers Intro to Agility Classes from 6:30-7:30 pm every Wednesday in May. Dogs must be 10 months or older and must have taken a group basic obedience class prior.

Thursday May 10

Lexington pets can get a low-cost rabies shot. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s annual Rabies Vaccination Clinic will be held 6-9 pm on May 10, at Castlewood Park. All cats must be in a carrier, and all dogs must be on leashes. In the event of inclement weather, the clinic date is subject to change.

Saturday May 12

On May 12 at 7 pm, save the date for PAWHIBITION 2018 – an evening of Roaring 20s elegance benefiting Paws 4 the Cause.

Head to Most Valuable Pets from 11 am to 4 pm for the 17th Annual Hamster Derby. Enjoy beach volleyball, Honey Hill Farms petting zoo, tie dye t-shirt stands, and more activities.

Wednesday May 16

The Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trial will be held at Masterson Station Park on May 16-20. Families and spectators are invited to bring their own dogs. The event runs continuously from dawn until dusk and there are spectator raffles, lunchtime concessions, numerous vendors and cold drinks available.

Saturday May 19

From 11 am to 3 pm, stop by the Summit at Fritz Farm for the first annual Fido Fest. The event celebrates fluffy friends and benefits Lexington Humane Society. Enjoy a pet selfie station, kid-friendly activities, food, retail vendors, and live entertainment by Bent Penny Band.

Central Kentucky Veterinary Center in Georgetown, KY hosts Festival of the Pet on Saturday, May 19 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Celebrate your pets and enjoy a day filled with fun, food, and much more.

Thursday May 24

Bluegrass Dog Sports hosts their May trial at Black Barn Winery, May 24 – May 28.

Friday May 25

On May 25, Southern Barker in Hamburg hosts a “Paint Pawty” with Crafty N’ Blessed.

Saturday May 26

Run, walk, and wag at the 2018 Woodford Wag on May 26. Sign up for the 5K cross country race or the 2K dog walk and enjoy the trails around Falling Springs Park in Versailles. This event benefits Woodford Humane Society. For safety reasons, dogs are not allowed on the 5K course.

On May 26, from noon to 5 pm, join Pet Wants Lex and special guest Carrie Kenady for pet psychic readings.

Thursday May 31

Whitaker Bank Ballpark hosts Pepsi Bark in the Park on May 31. Bring out your four-legged furry dog friend of yours and watch the Legends take on West Virginia Power baseball to benefit a local animal non-profit.

