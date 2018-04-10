How to Vote in the May 2018 Primary

In order to be eligible to vote in the upcoming primary election for statewide offices, citizens will need to register no later than April 23, 2018. Mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 23

How Do I Register to Vote?

Voter registration forms are available at www.fayettecountyclerk.com/web/forms/voterreg.pdf or you can register online at GoVoteKy.com.

How Do I Confirm that I’m registered to Vote?

If you would like to confirm your registration status, contact your county clerk’s office. In Fayette County, citizens can access their status online at www.fayettecountyclerk.com/web/elections/verifyvoter.htm

To be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before Election Day.

Be at least 18 years old on or before the General Election.

Not be a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony offense,

must have obtained a restoration of civil rights.

Not have been adjudged "mentally incompetent."

Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.

Minors who are 17 years old but will be 18 years old on or before the Nov.

6, 2018 General Election are eligible to register and vote in the upcoming

Primary.

Voters who have recently moved need to update their voter registration

information by no later than April 23, 2018.

Where do I vote?

You can find your local precinct online at GoVoteKy.com.

Changes to Party Affiliation

Changes in party affiliation for the 2018 Primary Election were due by

Dec. 31, 2017. Voters who changed their party affiliation after that date

are not eligible to vote in partisan races in the Primary, although they

may vote on nonpartisan races on the ballot. Voters who changed their

party affiliation after Dec. 31, 2017, may still vote for their

candidate(s) of choice in the November General Election.

