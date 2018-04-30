Home and Garden May 2018

NEWS

The Building Industry Association of Central KY’s trade school, The Building Institute, graduated 23 students in the trades of HVAC, Plumbing, and Carpentry. BIA of Central KY Apprentice and Workforce Development Training Program aims to educate those who wish to excel in the skilled trades related to the Residential and Commercial Construction Industry through rigorous academic and real world experiential opportunities.

Thursday May 3

Wild Ones Annual Native Plant Exchange, 6:30 pm, St. Michael the Archangel on Bellefonte. Items to be exchanged can be seeds, perennials, grasses and sedges, shrubs, trees or vines. The plants must be native to the Eastern United States; cultivars of a native plant are acceptable. Each plant must be labeled. Participants who have no plants to offer may contribute something good to eat or drink for the evening’s social gathering, in exchange for plants. Finger foods, beer, wine and juices are welcome. The plant exchange is also a fundraiser.

Saturday May 5

Join the Friends of the Arboretum on May 5 for the Spring Plant Exchange at 9 am.

On Saturday, May 5 take a Walking Tour with the Arboretum Curator and Native Plants Collection Manager Emily Ellingson. Trek through the Walk Across Kentucky, and go “off the beaten path” onto the mulched trails; be sure to dress for comfort and weather-readiness. These tours take place at 11 am the first Saturday of every month throughout the summer.

Wednesday May 9

The Lexington Farmer’s Market will be outside of Honeywood at The Summit every Wednesday from 4 – 7 pm until September 26.

Thursday May 10

Headley-Whitney Museum of Art hosts its annual “Garden Affair.” It begins with a preview party on Thursday night and runs through the weekend with lectures, vendors, food trucks, workshops and children’s activities.

Jon Carloftis Fine Gardens has returned to his Kentucky roots, and invites the Bourbon Women Association to an exclusive bourbon-in-the-garden-party at his historic Lexington home, The Botherum House, on May 10. Carloftis, is one of America’s pioneers in rooftop and small-space gardening. Over the last 25 years, he has designed gardens and outdoor spaces that have been featured in Garden & Gun, Sophisticated Living, Southern Living, and In Style magazines.

Saturday May 12

GO Local 2018 is an annual community service blitz led by Crossroads. People from the community partner with local non-profit organizations and other churches to serve them through projects such as painting, gardening, landscaping, construction, and more. Pick your project and make plans for your entire family for a fun, high-energy weekend on May 12-13.

On May 12, the Down to Earth Garden Club holds a community benefit plant sale from 9 am to noon at Woodland Christian Church.

Bees in your Backyard Workshop, 10 am, Gardenside Park. Join Kentucky State Apiarist, Tammy Horn for this family-friendly workshop.

Bluegrass Iris Society hosts its Annual Iris Show on May 12 from 1 to 4 pm at the Lexington Green Mall. This year’s theme is “Pretty as a Picture.”

Saturday May 19

The City of Lexington hosts a Paper Shred on Saturday, May 19 from 9 am to 2 pm. Fayette County residents may bring up to five boxes or bags of material to be shredded. This event allows Lexington residents to safely dispose of their sensitive materials in an environmentally-friendly way.

Monday May 21

Organic Association of Kentucky is hosting a Field Day on May 21 at 1 pm. Learn to recognize optimal soil conditions, identify healthy seedlings, prepare planting beds, and follow up with irrigation, plant protection, and weed control to have successful transplanting and direct seeding. Kristi Durbin and Mark Williams will share the Standard Operating Procedures used on UK’s Organic Farming Unit and provide a “show and tell” of the techniques, machinery, hand tools, & bed preparation used in their production.

Friday May 25

Vintage Market Days of Lexington will be at the Kentucky Horse Park May 25-27. Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings and more.

