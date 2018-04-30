Gigs May 2018

TUE MAY 1

J Roddy Walston and the Business, 8pm, The Burl

Wilderado | Sontalk 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Foo Fighters 7:30 pm Rupp Arena

WED MAY 2

Peak Physique | Enrique | The July Sun | Yazoo | Stoop 8 pm The Burl

Amasa Hines 8:30 pm Willie’s

THU MAY 3

Driftwood Gypsy 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)

Karaoke Night with DJ RoNiMo 8 pm Whiskey Bear

FRI MAY 4

On the Rail Roots Festival, The Burl (thru the weekend)

Dwight Yoakam 8pm Iroquois Amphitheater (Louisville)

Five Minutes Left 10 pm Lynagh’s

Trivium | 68’ | Society’s Plague 6:30 pm Manchester Music Hall

Donnie Bowling 8 pm Twisted Cork

Laid Back Country Picker | Luna & The Mountain Jets | W. Graham 9 pm Willie’s

SAT MAY 5

The Burning Peppermints | Freeze | Champs of the Sun 9 pm Bestfriends Bar

SHARE | 29 Horses 10 pm Lynagh’s

Clutch 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Clinton Mullins and Wayne Whitehouse 8:30 The Ruddy Duck

Maggie Lander 9 pm Whiskey Bear

SUN MAY 6

Rhythm & Booze | Indigo Storm | Kung Fu Lips 9 pm Al’s Bar

Central Kentucky Concert Band Presents: “Bernstein” 3 pm Lexington Opera House

Mandy Ray 6 pm Lynagh’s

MON MAY 7

Lincoln Durham | The Ghost Wolves 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Just a Test 9 am Lynagh’s

WoodSongs presents: Ashley Campbell 7 pm Lyric Theater

TUE MAY 8

Five Finger Death Punch | Shinedown 6 pm Rupp Arena

WED MAY 9

Abby The Spoon Lady with Chris Rodrigues 8 pm The Burl

GILT | Nesh | D.A.D. | Flying Things 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Mama Said String Band 7:30 pm Red Barn Radio

Festival of Praise Tour 7:30 pm Rupp Arena

Gino Fanelli 8:30 pm Willie’s

THU MAY 10

The Ex-Bombers 9 pm Best Friend Bar

Brother Smith | RLSB | Grayson Jenkins | Abby Hamilton 8 pm The Burl

Alt90 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)

Raelyn Nelson Band 8:30 pm Willie’s

FRI MAY 11

Anti-Pressure | Darkroom Ignite | Watkins 9 pm Best Friend Bar

Nicholas Jamerson 7 pm Bluegrass Stockyards

Alcatraz Shakedown 9 pm The Burl

All Saints Fade 10 pm Lynagh’s

India Ramey | Rhyan Sinclair 9:30 pm Willie’s

SAT MAY 12

Mavis Staples 7 pm Lyric Theatre

Johnson Brothers Band 9 pm Red Mile

Origins Jazz Series presents: Zach Brock in Triptych 7 pm Tee Dee’s Lounge

The Sway 9 pm Whiskey Bear

Gun Hill Royals | The Kentucky Hoss Cats 9 pm Willie’s

SUN MAY 13

Ceramic Animal | Buck the Taxidermist 8 pm The Burl

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Sarah Shook and The Disarmers | Nicholas Jamerson 8:30 pm Willie’s

MON MAY 14

King Tuff | Cut Worms 8 pm The Burl

WoodSongs presents: Glen Phillips | MIPSO 7 pm Lyric Theater

TUE MAY 15

Elizabeth Cook | Caleb Caudle 8 pm The Burl

WED MAY 16

Pillorian | FaithXtractor | Rotting Kingdom 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Eliza Sayers 8 pm Red Barn Radio

THU MAY 17

Honeychild 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)

Karaoke Night with DJ RoNiMo 8 pm Whiskey Bear

Kyle Keller | Eric Bolander | Chase Crawford 8:30 pm Willie’s

FRI MAY 18

Arbor Creek | Home Grown Head Band | Footsteps 9 pm Al’s Bar

500 Miles to Memphis 9 pm The Burl

Whitehall Bear | J. Marinelli | Fred Table & the Chairs 10 pm Green Lantern Bar

Black Stone Cherry 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Walker Montgomery at Brews, Boots, & Beats 6 pm NextGen Aviation

Robbie Fulks 9:30 pm Willie’s

SAT MAY 19

Rough Customers | Jack Holiday & the Westerners | He’s Dead Jim 9 pm Al’s Bar

Vessel | The Kind Thieves 10 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Second Story Man | Sweet Country Meet Boys | Leaden Verse 10 pm Green Lantern

Underoath | Dance Gavin Dance | Veil of Maya | Limbs 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Tim Talbert Project 9 pm Red Mile

DJ David Austin 9 pm Whiskey Bear

Nelly | Bone Thugs-n-harmony | Juvenile 6 pm Whitaker Bank Ballpark

WED MAY 23

Part Bird | Josh Nolan | Sempervivi 9 pm Al’s Bar

THU MAY 24

The Big Maracas 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)

Karaoke Night with DJ RoNiMo 8 pm Whiskey Bear

FRI MAY 25

Damage Therapy | Jockey Onassis 9 pm Best Friend Bar

Magnolia Boulevard | Joslyn and the Sweet Compression | Zach Longoria Project 9 pm The Burl

Sam Hadfield | Bandit Sun | Fox Talk 9 pm Lynagh’s

Paul Childers 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck

David Mayfield Parade 9:30 pm Willie’s

SAT MAY 26

The Hellbent Hearts 9 pm Best Friend Bar

Chamber Music Festival of The Bluegrass at Shaker Village, May 26-27

Maggie Lander 9 pm Whiskey Bear

My Brother’s Keeper 9:30 pm Willie’s

SUN MAY 27

Nikki Lane 8 pm The Burl

MON MAY 28

Michael Nau and the Mighty Thread 8 pm The Burl

TUE MAY 29

Sevendust | Memphis May Fire | Fire From the Gods | Madmame Mayhem 6:30 pm Manchester Music Hall

WED MAY 30

Manitoba Rock N Rolla | James Reed | Aaron Boyd | The Jenkins Twins 8 pm The Burl

JoAnna~James 8 pm Red Barn Radio

THU MAY 31

Split Lip Rayfield 9 pm The Burl

Great American Brass Band Festival, May 31-June 3 Danville, KY

John McEuen 7:30 pm Kentucky Castle

Lauren Mink Band 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)

Around the Corner

Tim McGraw | Faith Hill, June 2, Rupp Arena

Justin Timberlake, September 19, Rupp Arena

Thomas Rhett, October 4, Rupp Arena

Chris Stapleton, October 27, Rupp Arena