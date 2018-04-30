Gigs May 2018

TUE MAY 1
J Roddy Walston and the Business, 8pm, The Burl
Wilderado | Sontalk 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Foo Fighters 7:30 pm Rupp Arena
WED MAY 2
Peak Physique | Enrique | The July Sun | Yazoo | Stoop 8 pm The Burl
Amasa Hines 8:30 pm Willie’s
THU MAY 3
Driftwood Gypsy 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)
Karaoke Night with DJ RoNiMo 8 pm Whiskey Bear
FRI MAY 4
On the Rail Roots Festival, The Burl (thru the weekend)
Dwight Yoakam 8pm Iroquois Amphitheater (Louisville)
Five Minutes Left 10 pm Lynagh’s
Trivium | 68’ | Society’s Plague 6:30 pm Manchester Music Hall
Donnie Bowling 8 pm Twisted Cork
Laid Back Country Picker | Luna & The Mountain Jets | W. Graham 9 pm Willie’s
SAT MAY 5
The Burning Peppermints | Freeze | Champs of the Sun 9 pm Bestfriends Bar
SHARE | 29 Horses 10 pm Lynagh’s
Clutch 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Clinton Mullins and Wayne Whitehouse 8:30 The Ruddy Duck
Maggie Lander 9 pm Whiskey Bear
SUN MAY 6
Rhythm & Booze | Indigo Storm | Kung Fu Lips 9 pm Al’s Bar
Central Kentucky Concert Band Presents: “Bernstein” 3 pm Lexington Opera House
Mandy Ray 6 pm Lynagh’s
MON MAY 7
Lincoln Durham | The Ghost Wolves 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Just a Test 9 am Lynagh’s
WoodSongs presents: Ashley Campbell 7 pm Lyric Theater
TUE MAY 8
Five Finger Death Punch | Shinedown 6 pm Rupp Arena
WED MAY 9
Abby The Spoon Lady with Chris Rodrigues 8 pm The Burl
GILT | Nesh | D.A.D. | Flying Things 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Mama Said String Band 7:30 pm Red Barn Radio
Festival of Praise Tour 7:30 pm Rupp Arena
Gino Fanelli 8:30 pm Willie’s
THU MAY 10
The Ex-Bombers 9 pm Best Friend Bar
Brother Smith | RLSB | Grayson Jenkins | Abby Hamilton 8 pm The Burl
Alt90 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)
Raelyn Nelson Band 8:30 pm Willie’s
FRI MAY 11
Anti-Pressure | Darkroom Ignite | Watkins 9 pm Best Friend Bar
Nicholas Jamerson 7 pm Bluegrass Stockyards
Alcatraz Shakedown 9 pm The Burl
All Saints Fade 10 pm Lynagh’s
India Ramey | Rhyan Sinclair 9:30 pm Willie’s
SAT MAY 12
Mavis Staples 7 pm Lyric Theatre
Johnson Brothers Band 9 pm Red Mile
Origins Jazz Series presents: Zach Brock in Triptych 7 pm Tee Dee’s Lounge
The Sway 9 pm Whiskey Bear
Gun Hill Royals | The Kentucky Hoss Cats 9 pm Willie’s
SUN MAY 13
Ceramic Animal | Buck the Taxidermist 8 pm The Burl
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Sarah Shook and The Disarmers | Nicholas Jamerson 8:30 pm Willie’s
MON MAY 14
King Tuff | Cut Worms 8 pm The Burl
WoodSongs presents: Glen Phillips | MIPSO 7 pm Lyric Theater
TUE MAY 15
Elizabeth Cook | Caleb Caudle 8 pm The Burl
WED MAY 16
Pillorian | FaithXtractor | Rotting Kingdom 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Eliza Sayers 8 pm Red Barn Radio
THU MAY 17
Honeychild 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)
Karaoke Night with DJ RoNiMo 8 pm Whiskey Bear
Kyle Keller | Eric Bolander | Chase Crawford 8:30 pm Willie’s
FRI MAY 18
Arbor Creek | Home Grown Head Band | Footsteps 9 pm Al’s Bar
500 Miles to Memphis 9 pm The Burl
Whitehall Bear | J. Marinelli | Fred Table & the Chairs 10 pm Green Lantern Bar
Black Stone Cherry 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Walker Montgomery at Brews, Boots, & Beats 6 pm NextGen Aviation
Robbie Fulks 9:30 pm Willie’s
SAT MAY 19
Rough Customers | Jack Holiday & the Westerners | He’s Dead Jim 9 pm Al’s Bar
Vessel | The Kind Thieves 10 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Second Story Man | Sweet Country Meet Boys | Leaden Verse 10 pm Green Lantern
Underoath | Dance Gavin Dance | Veil of Maya | Limbs 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Tim Talbert Project 9 pm Red Mile
DJ David Austin 9 pm Whiskey Bear
Nelly | Bone Thugs-n-harmony | Juvenile 6 pm Whitaker Bank Ballpark
WED MAY 23
Part Bird | Josh Nolan | Sempervivi 9 pm Al’s Bar
THU MAY 24
The Big Maracas 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)
Karaoke Night with DJ RoNiMo 8 pm Whiskey Bear
FRI MAY 25
Damage Therapy | Jockey Onassis 9 pm Best Friend Bar
Magnolia Boulevard | Joslyn and the Sweet Compression | Zach Longoria Project 9 pm The Burl
Sam Hadfield | Bandit Sun | Fox Talk 9 pm Lynagh’s
Paul Childers 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck
David Mayfield Parade 9:30 pm Willie’s
SAT MAY 26
The Hellbent Hearts 9 pm Best Friend Bar
Chamber Music Festival of The Bluegrass at Shaker Village, May 26-27
Maggie Lander 9 pm Whiskey Bear
My Brother’s Keeper 9:30 pm Willie’s
SUN MAY 27
Nikki Lane 8 pm The Burl
MON MAY 28
Michael Nau and the Mighty Thread 8 pm The Burl
TUE MAY 29
Sevendust | Memphis May Fire | Fire From the Gods | Madmame Mayhem 6:30 pm Manchester Music Hall
WED MAY 30
Manitoba Rock N Rolla | James Reed | Aaron Boyd | The Jenkins Twins 8 pm The Burl
JoAnna~James 8 pm Red Barn Radio
THU MAY 31
Split Lip Rayfield 9 pm The Burl
Great American Brass Band Festival, May 31-June 3 Danville, KY
John McEuen 7:30 pm Kentucky Castle
Lauren Mink Band 5 pm TNL (Fifth Third Pavilion)
Around the Corner
Tim McGraw | Faith Hill, June 2, Rupp Arena
Justin Timberlake, September 19, Rupp Arena
Thomas Rhett, October 4, Rupp Arena
Chris Stapleton, October 27, Rupp Arena