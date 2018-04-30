Best Bites May 2018

NEWS

Alfalfa Restaurant is for sale again. Cameron and Kevin Heathcoat took over the restaurant a year ago but are now entertaining offers for the 45 year old restaurant.

Dragon Ball Ice Cream, a nitrogen-based ice cream parlor, has opened in Fayette Mall located next to Hot Topic.

Kentucky Sports Radio is opening its own sports bar in the former location of District Sport & Tap, which was also once Saddle Ridge. The restaurant will be called KSBar and Grille, equipped with a live studio for KSR shows. Plans are set to be up and running by August, just in time for football season.

Lexington Craft Beer Week is May 11 through May 20.

Total Wine and More, a liquor store, opened in the former location of Whole Foods in Lexington Green. The 26,000 square foot store features thousands of options in beer, wine, and spirits, all at lower prices. The store plans to offer customers options to sample before buying, as well as tasting classes and sampling sessions with industry masters.

EVENTS

Tuesday May 1

Azur host Bourbon and Bets 2018 to kick off Derby. Enjoy a four course dinner paired with four Kentucky bourbons (Basil Hayden’s, Bulleit Bourbon, Maker’s 46, Angel’s Envy).

Thursday May 3

Blue Grass Tours is having a “Best of Bourbon Tour” that includes Heaven Hill Bourbon Heritage Center, Jim Beam American Stillhouse and Maker’s Mark Distillery.

Saturday May 5

Derby Day Breakfast at Waveland State Historical Site, 10 am.

The Kitchen at A.S.Eats and Lexington Bourbon Society hosts Cinco de Derby on May 5. From 4:30 – 7 pm enjoy Derby specials on food and drinks, then from 7 – 10 pm there will be a Cinco de Chopped cooking competition.

Thursday May 10

The Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest is held in Nicholasville, KY May 10 through May 12. Enjoy Kentucky wineries, Kentucky Proud food, arts & crafts, and live music.

Friday May 11

Experience small plate beef pairings with Kentucky Spirits at FoodChain’s Taste of Beef event. 6:30 pm at Bluegrass Regional Marketplace.

Monday May 15

Winchell’s hosts a West 6th Beer Dinner which includes 6 courses of West 6th beer paired with homemade food at 6:30 pm on May 15.

Wednesday May 16

Vietnamese-inspired CHEW dinner series, 6 pm at Limestone Hall.

Thursday May 17

Pivot Brewing and North Lime Coffee & Donuts host Donut Bites & Cider Flights on May 17 at 4:30 pm.

Friday May 18

Taste of the Bluegrass is at Keeneland’s Keene Barn & Entertainment Center on May 18.

Bourbon n’ Toulouse is bringing in 500 pounds of crawfish their Crawfish Boil on May 18 at 6 pm.

Saturday May 19

The Alltech Craft Brews and Food Fest is on May 19 at the Lexington Convention Center. With over 60 breweries and 200 beers, the festival will showcase the finest the craft beer industry has to offer. Come on down to Heritage Hall from noon to 6 pm to put a great finish on your Lexington Craft Beer Week.

Whiskey Bear is hosting Bourbon 101 with Tim Knittel of Distilled Living on May 19 at 2 pm.

Sunday May 20

Join Rock House Brewing and Desserts by Rebecca for a deliciously delectable beer and cupcake pairing on May 20 at 2 pm. 5 cupcakes paired with a flight of 5 Rock House beers.

Country Boy Brewing hosts their 5th annual Beer Cheese Contest on May 20 from 1 – 5 pm. Taste and vote on Lexington’s finest Beer Cheese!

Saturday May 26

Tin Roof is hosting “Hot Chicken ‘N Honky Tonk” on May 26 at 6 pm. They will have all you can eat wings and a hot chicken eating contest.

