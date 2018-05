Page through the digital version of the May 2018 issue of Ace, or pick up the printed version now on newsstands all around Lexington, KY.

Inside the May 2018 edition, we meet the team mom, Ellen Calipari, and the family tradition that is Spalding’s Bakery. We also highlight Live Music around Lexington, Best Bites, Pet News,and Chef Tom teaches us how to make teacup carrot soup with chilled crab.