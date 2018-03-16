Yuengling arrives in the Bluegrass

It took 189 years but America’s Oldest Brewery finally arrived in Kentucky. Fans of the Pennsylvania-based brewery can now purchase Yuengling’s most popular beers–Lager, Light Lager and Black & Tan in bars and on shelves around the state beginning the week of March 19.

The brewery is a fifth generation, American owned and family operated company that started in Pottsville, Pennsylvania in 1829. Current president Richard “Dick” Yuengling is also the active owner and his four daughters currently work for Yuengling as well. They will be the sixth generation managing the brewery.

“The expansion into the great state of Kentucky is long overdue,” Richard Yuengling said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to bring our beer to our patiently waiting fans who have been requesting our brand for years.”

Kentucky becomes the 22nd state to sell and distribute Yuengling brand beers.

