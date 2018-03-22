Where To Eat Easter Brunch 2018

Easter is Sunday, April 1, 2018. Where to eat Easter breakfast, brunch and lunch in Lexington?

Brasabana celebrates Easter Sunday with brunch. Enjoy bloodies and mimosas along with Chef Amy Harris’ Latin inspired Easter brunch buffet. Sliced pit ham, slow roasted leg of lamb and more. Call for reservations.

Copper Roux hosts an Easter Brunch Buffet. Offering various stations including breakfast, salad, entrée, carving, and dessert selection. They are taking reservations between 10:30 am and 3 pm.

Crú Food & Wine Bar at Fritz Farm is offering a three course Easter Sunday brunch from 10 am to 3 pm to usher in spring.



Dudley’s on Short hosts a three-course Easter prix fixe brunch. 1st course: leek & watercress soup, fried green tomatoes, deviled eggs. 2nd course: eggs Benedict, frittata, quiche, chicken, braised spring lamb shank, ora king salmon, flat iron steak. 3rd course: carrot mille feuille, blueberry panda cotta, grasshopper pie.

Honeywood at Fritz Farm is adding Easter specials on April 1 to its regular menu. Entrée specials include Slow-roasted Prime Rib, Salmon Croquettes, Eggs Benedict with country ham, Easter Omelette, and Fried Chicken Biscuit.

HopCat offers Easter Sunday brunch from 10am – 3pm. Try a white-russian inspired waffle, a mac n’ cheese sandwich, and a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar.

Texas Roadhouse locations will open early with family-friendly activities including Easter egg hunts and Easter bunny visits.

Desserts:

Martine’s Pastries offers iced sugar cookies, cupcakes, and an Easter cake decorated with a bunny hiding eggs among the flowers.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers special Easter Bunny cakes decorated with plush bunny ears and feet, as well as bite-sized “bundtinis” with bunny or egg decorations.

For our Easter church services calendar, click here.

