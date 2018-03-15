When are Lexington’s Easter Services for 2018

Easter is observed on Sunday April 1, 2018. The following is a sampling of Easter and Holy Week services in Lexington KY for 2018.

Pax Christi Catholic Church at 4001 Victoria Way

March 25 Stations of the Cross 9:45 am

March 29 Mass with Washing of the Feet 6:30 pm, Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament until 11:00 pm

March 30 Station of the Cross at Noon, Good Friday Service Veneration of the Cross 6:30 pm.

March 31 Blessing of Easter Food Baskets 10:00 am, Easter Vigil Mass 9:00 pm

Apr. 1 Easter Sunrise Mass on the Patio in Peace Garden (weather permitting bring lawn chairs) 6:30 am, 8:30 am & 11 am Masses on Regular Schedule, Easter Egg Hunt for preschool through 5th grade children 9:45 am

St. Luke United Methodist Church at 2351 Alumni Drive

March 25 Palm Sunday Services 8:30, 9:45, 11:00 am, 12:30 pm (Swahili), and 3:00 pm (Multicultural)

March 29 Maundy Thursday Service 7:00 pm.

March 30 Good Friday Communion and Stations of the Cross 11:00 am – 5:00 pm (Come-and-Go Communion)

April 1 Easter Sunrise Service Sunday 7:00 am Easter Services Sunday, Easter Service 8:30, 9:45, and 11:00 a.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton at 1730 Summerhill Dr (Catholic)



March 29 Mass 8:15 am, Stations of the Cross 2 pm, Holy Thursday Mass 7 pm.

March 30 Good Friday Service 3 pm, Stations of the Cross 7:30 pm.

March 31 Easter Vigil 9 pm.

April 1 Easter Sunday Mass 7, 9, and 11:15 am

Southern Hills United Methodist at 2356 Harrodsburg Road

March 25 Palm Sunday services 9:30 and 11:00 am.

March 29 Holy Thursday service 6:30 pm

March 30 Good Friday noon until 6:00 pm the sanctuary will be open for Holy Communion.

Church of the Good Shepherd at 533 East Main Street (Episcopalian)



March 25 Palm Sunday, Holy Eucharist at 7:45, 9, 11:15 am and 5 pm.

March 26 Holy Eucharist at 7 pm.

March 27 Holy Eucharist at 7pm.

March 28 Holy Eucharist at 7pm.

March 29 Maundy Thursday Holy, Eucharist and Srtipping of the altar at 7 pm.

March 30 Good Friday Stations of the Cross at 7 am, Ecumenical Stations of the Cross at Woodland Park at noon, Good Friday Liturgy at 7 pm.

March 31 Holy Saturday Liturgy at 8:30 am, The Great Vigil at 8 pm.

April 1 Easter Sunday, Holy Eucharist at 7:45 am (said), 9 and 11 am (with choir and brass), 5 pm (with Hymns).

Second Presbyterian Church at 460 East Main Street

March 25 Easter Egg Hunt 12 pm

March 29 Maundy Thursday 6:30 pm

Northeast Christian Church at 990 Star Shoot Pkwy

March 24 Easter Treasure Hunt 10 am

March 30 Good Friday Service Noon

April 1 Easter Sunday services at 9 and 10:45 am

First Presbyterian Church at 174 North Mill Street

April 1 Easter Sunday services at 8:45 and 11 am, Sunday School at 9:45 am

—

