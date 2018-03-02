What’s Happening St. Patrick’s Day 2018

Where to go, what to do, and where to eat on St. Patrick’s Day in Lexington, KY 2018?

St. Patrick’s Day 2018 falls on Saturday March 17

Mark your calendars for the 1st annual Irish Soup Cook Off. The winner will go home with the coveted cook off trophy and bragging rights for the year. The cook off will be March 2 at Failte Irish Shop at 6:30 pm.

On March 2-3 chef Tyler McNabb will offer an a la carte menu full of tasty dishes inspired by Irish pubs and home cooks alike at Holly Hill Inn. The Irish food continues March 9-10, then a gourmet dinner menu is planned for the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day.

On March 10 RaceRise hosts the inaugural Lucky Leprechaun Half Marathon, 10 miler & 5K at 9 am in Versailles, KY. Partial proceeds benefit the Foster Care Council of Kentucky and the Woodford Humane Society.

March 17, join everyone in downtown Lexington this St. Patrick’s Day. Lexington’s St. Patrick’s parade is the city’s longest-running annual civic event. The parade and festival are part of an all-day celebration that begins at 8 am with the 12th annual Shamrock Shuffle to benefit Lexington Habitat for Humanity. At 11 am, the “Blessing of the Keg” at the Alltech tents in Cheapside Park kicks off the festival. The parade begins at 1 pm, rain or shine.

Lynagh’s will have St. Patrick’s Day food and drink specials all weekend.

Mirror Twin Brewing on National Ave is hosting their St. Paddy’s Day Party on March 17. There will be drinks, music, a costume contest, and kid-friendly activities.

Slainte Public House in Georgetown, KY is hosting a special Kegs & Eggs Irish Breakfast on March 17, catered by Local Feed. There will be three seatings, 9 am, 10 am, and 11 am.

March 17, join Whiskey Bear for a comparative tasting of premium Irish Whiskeys and Kentucky Bourbons. Led by industry expert, Tim Knittel of Distilled Living, this is a unique tasting experience. Time spots are 1, 2, and 3 pm. Must be 21 years or older to attend.

Join AZUR on March 18 at 11:30 am for an inspired brunch consisting of three courses. Menu includes basket of Kerrygold butter scones, Irish Potato Farles, and corned beef hash and poached eggs. Enjoy traditional Celtic music in the background by Robert Tincher.

