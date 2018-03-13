Travel Channel’s Food Paradise Visits Lex

Producers and film crew for Travel Channel’s popular series Food Paradise are on hand at Stella’s Kentucky Deli to feature the restaurant for an upcoming episode.

Tucked away on Jefferson Street, Stella’s Kentucky Deli was packed with customers crowding the counter and trying to find a table midday as production crew captured the authenticity and the festive atmosphere that typically surrounds the restaurant.

An aroma of bacon engulfed the senses of patrons.

Known mostly for putting a spotlight on diners, bars and breakfast spots, Food Paradise travels the country to showcase popular and unknown restaurants that are imperative for travelers to visit and eat to experience the tastiest of meals communities have to offer.

Stella’s Kentucky Deli is a classic small-town type diner that produces high quality foods while using local ingredients to make all of their soups, sandwiches and desserts in the restaurant and has become a staple in Lexington.

Air date or which episode the deli will be featured on is unknown at this time.

Food Paradise airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST

