Page through the digital version of the March 2018 issue of Ace, or pick it up now on newsstands everywhere in Lexington, KY.

Inside the March 2018 edition, Top Chef comes to Kentucky, we head into the dugout with UK baseball coach Nick Mingione, and Chef Tom teaches us how to make a Dublin Coddle.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition newsletter for Lexington news, arts, culture, and entertainment, delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.