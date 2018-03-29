Live Music in Lexington April 2018

Friday March 30

Blank Range 9 pm The Burl

The Tallboys 5 pm Lynagh’s

The Johnson Brothers 9:30 Willie’s

Saturday March 31

The Allman Butter Band/ Jason Parsons 9 pm The Burl

Tuesday April 3

Tim Reynolds & Tr3 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Wednesday April 4

Froggy Fresh 7 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Rev. Horton Heat 9 pm Zanzabar (Louisville)

Thursday April 5

Folkfaces 9 pm Al’s Bar

Nexul | Caveman Cult | Tombstalker | Apochryphal Revelation 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Jim Lauderdale 8:30 pm Willie’s

Friday April 6

Blackfoot Gypsies 9 pm The Burl

The Floozies | Manic Focus | Space Kadet 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Bootsie and Funkabilly 9 pm Red Mile

Saturday April 7

The Hellbent Hearts 9 pm Best Friend Bar

Marbin 7:30 pm The Burl

Born Cross Eyed 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Black Jacket Symphony – Guns N’ Roses 8 pm Lexington Opera House

Maggie Lander 9 pm Whiskey Bear

Sunday April 8

Marbin 8 pm The Burl

Monday April 9

WoodSongs: John Gorka | The War and Treaty 6:45 pm Lyric Theatre

Tuesday April 10

Dave Hause | Roger Harvery 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

The Eagles 8 pm Rupp Arena

Wednesday April 11

Angela Perley & The Howlin’ Moons | T.A. Clayton & The Soulminers | The Kentucky Hoss Cats 9 pm The Burl

Thursday April 12

Common Center | Lylak | Kind Skies 9 pm Al’s Bar

Tim Easton | Derek Spencer 9 pm The Burl

A Tax Day Rock n’ Roll Special 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Ray Wylie Hubbard 8:30 pm Willie’s

Friday April 13

Johnny Conqueroo | Voodoo Economics | People Planet 8 pm Al’s Bar

Pumpkinseed | Mike & Nick Farr | Dad Shorts 9 pm Best Friend Bar

Don Rogers’s Album Release Party 9 pm The Burl

Dead Winter Carpenters 9:30 pm Willie’s

Saturday April 14

Beaux Arts Spring Ball, 7 pm The Burl

The SteelDrivers 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Encore of Lexington 9 pm Red Mile

Sunday April 15

Magnolia Boulevard | Grayson Jenkins | Chelsea Nolan | Donnie Bowling 2 pm Austin City Saloon

Jockey Onassis | Noncompliant | Fox Talk 8:30 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Lexington Chamber Orchestra, 3 pm Lyric Theatre

Monday April 16

The Canvas People | Flying Things | Buck the Taxidermist 9 pm Best Friend Bar

Fruit Bats (Solo) | Vetiver (Solo) 8 pm The Burl

WoodSongs: The Reverend Shawn Amos | Javiva Magness 6:45 pm Lyric Theatre

Tuesday April 17

Shawn James 9 pm The Burl

Anderson East 8 pm Manchester Music Hall

Wednesday April 18

Chastity Belt 8 pm The Burl

Thursday April 19

Boy Named Banjo 8 pm The Burl

Brantley Gilbert 7 pm Rupp Arena

Friday April 20

Bumpus 10 pm Al’s Bar

Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Saturday April 21

Julien Baker | Tancred 9 pm The Burl

Bit Brigade “The Legend of Zelda” 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Sunday April 22

Deer Tick and John Moreland 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Origins Jazz Series Presents: Chris Potter, 7:30 pm Lyric Theatre

Monday April 23

WoodSongs: Chris Barron | Kim Ritchie 6:45 pm Lyric Theatre

Tuesday April 24

Anna Burch 8 pm The Burl

Wednesday April 25

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown, 7:30 pm Lexington Opera House

As the Crow Flies 8 pm Manchester Music Hall

Thursday April 26

The Weeks | C2 and The Brothers Reed 8 pm The Burl

Hank Wood and the Hammerheads | The Brass | Spodee Boy | DPCLB 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Papadosio | Aqueous 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

The Black Lillies 9 pm Willie’s

Friday April 27

Society’s Plague Album Release Show 8 pm The Burl

Keller Williams 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Saturday April 28

Broncho 9:30 pm The Burl

Dead Rider (Members of U.S. Maple) | Lung | Ford Theatre Reunion 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Sunday April 29

The Leonard Cohen Tribute 7 pm Lyric Theatre

Twiddle 8 pm Manchester Music Hall

Wicked Stage Cabaret – Broadway songs performed by local artists, 7:30 pm Willie’s

—

This article also appears on page 12 of the April 2018 print edition of Ace.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call today to advertise in Ace.