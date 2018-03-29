Live Music in Lexington April 2018

Friday March 30
Blank Range 9 pm The Burl
The Tallboys 5 pm Lynagh’s
The Johnson Brothers 9:30 Willie’s
Saturday March 31
The Allman Butter Band/ Jason Parsons 9 pm The Burl
Tuesday April 3
Tim Reynolds & Tr3 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Wednesday April 4
Froggy Fresh 7 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Rev. Horton Heat 9 pm Zanzabar (Louisville)
Thursday April 5
Folkfaces 9 pm Al’s Bar
Nexul | Caveman Cult | Tombstalker | Apochryphal Revelation 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Jim Lauderdale 8:30 pm Willie’s
Friday April 6
Blackfoot Gypsies 9 pm The Burl
The Floozies | Manic Focus | Space Kadet 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Bootsie and Funkabilly 9 pm Red Mile
Saturday April 7
The Hellbent Hearts 9 pm Best Friend Bar
Marbin 7:30 pm The Burl
Born Cross Eyed 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Black Jacket Symphony – Guns N’ Roses 8 pm Lexington Opera House
Maggie Lander 9 pm Whiskey Bear
Sunday April 8
Marbin 8 pm The Burl
Monday April 9
WoodSongs: John Gorka | The War and Treaty 6:45 pm Lyric Theatre
Tuesday April 10
Dave Hause | Roger Harvery 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
The Eagles 8 pm Rupp Arena
Wednesday April 11
Angela Perley & The Howlin’ Moons | T.A. Clayton & The Soulminers | The Kentucky Hoss Cats 9 pm The Burl
Thursday April 12
Common Center | Lylak | Kind Skies 9 pm Al’s Bar
Tim Easton | Derek Spencer 9 pm The Burl
A Tax Day Rock n’ Roll Special 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Ray Wylie Hubbard 8:30 pm Willie’s
Friday April 13
Johnny Conqueroo | Voodoo Economics | People Planet 8 pm Al’s Bar
Pumpkinseed | Mike & Nick Farr | Dad Shorts 9 pm Best Friend Bar
Don Rogers’s Album Release Party 9 pm The Burl
Dead Winter Carpenters 9:30 pm Willie’s
Saturday April 14
Beaux Arts Spring Ball, 7 pm The Burl
The SteelDrivers 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Encore of Lexington 9 pm Red Mile
Sunday April 15
Magnolia Boulevard | Grayson Jenkins | Chelsea Nolan | Donnie Bowling 2 pm Austin City Saloon
Jockey Onassis | Noncompliant | Fox Talk 8:30 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Lexington Chamber Orchestra, 3 pm Lyric Theatre
Monday April 16
The Canvas People | Flying Things | Buck the Taxidermist 9 pm Best Friend Bar
Fruit Bats (Solo) | Vetiver (Solo) 8 pm The Burl
WoodSongs: The Reverend Shawn Amos | Javiva Magness 6:45 pm Lyric Theatre
Tuesday April 17
Shawn James 9 pm The Burl
Anderson East 8 pm Manchester Music Hall
Wednesday April 18
Chastity Belt 8 pm The Burl
Thursday April 19
Boy Named Banjo 8 pm The Burl
Brantley Gilbert 7 pm Rupp Arena
Friday April 20
Bumpus 10 pm Al’s Bar
Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Saturday April 21
Julien Baker | Tancred 9 pm The Burl
Bit Brigade “The Legend of Zelda” 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Sunday April 22
Deer Tick and John Moreland 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Origins Jazz Series Presents: Chris Potter, 7:30 pm Lyric Theatre
Monday April 23
WoodSongs: Chris Barron | Kim Ritchie 6:45 pm Lyric Theatre
Tuesday April 24
Anna Burch 8 pm The Burl
Wednesday April 25
Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown, 7:30 pm Lexington Opera House
As the Crow Flies 8 pm Manchester Music Hall
Thursday April 26
The Weeks | C2 and The Brothers Reed 8 pm The Burl
Hank Wood and the Hammerheads | The Brass | Spodee Boy | DPCLB 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Papadosio | Aqueous 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
The Black Lillies 9 pm Willie’s
Friday April 27
Society’s Plague Album Release Show 8 pm The Burl
Keller Williams 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Saturday April 28
Broncho 9:30 pm The Burl
Dead Rider (Members of U.S. Maple) | Lung | Ford Theatre Reunion 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Sunday April 29
The Leonard Cohen Tribute 7 pm Lyric Theatre
Twiddle 8 pm Manchester Music Hall
Wicked Stage Cabaret – Broadway songs performed by local artists, 7:30 pm Willie’s
