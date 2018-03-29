Home & Garden Events April 2018

NEWS

Lexington St. Jude Children’s Hospital is offering a Dream Home Giveaway for a home valued at $400,000. Open house tours begin May 19 and mail-in ticket must be received by June 18. Tune into ABC 36 on June 21 to see the winner.

EVENTS

APRIL 5

The Arboretum hosts “Rooted in Soil: Connections between Plants and Landforms.” Learn how soils are created and formed, examine the three general soil types that are present throughout the state, and learn how Kentucky soils provide the foundation for very different environments for plants. Recommended for ages 13 and up.

On April 5, the Lexington chapter of Wild Ones will meet for a presentation by Shari Dutton, Horticulture Instructor at UK. She will speak about the challenges of growing native plants from seed and making them ready for sale. 6:30 pm at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church.

APRIL 6

The Central Kentucky Home & Garden show is April 6 through April 8 at the Lexington Convention Center. See the latest home improvement trends and materials, see garden and landscapes you’ll want at home and enjoy a day of family fun.

APRIL 7

The Spring Kickoff of the Lexington Farmers Market will be April 7 at 7 am in the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Cheapside. Come celebrate the beginning of the spring season.

APRIL 8

The Southland Drive Lexington Farmers’ Market returns on April 8 at 10 am

APRIL 12

Learn about the work Kentucky Natural Lands Trust is doing to preserve and protect our wildlands at J&H Lanmark. April 12 at 6 pm

APRIL 14

The Kentucky Christmas Tree Association’s 14th Annual Plant Auction will be held 10 am – Noon, Saturday, April 14 at the Fayette County Extension Office front parking lot. A variety of annuals, perennials, balled and burlapped trees and shrubs will be for sale.

Help expand Lexington’s urban forest and protect local waterways by planting native trees at Reforest the Bluegrass at Veteran’s Park on April 14 from 9 am – 1 pm. Since 1999, more than 15,000 volunteers have restored 180 acres by planting 128,000 native tree seedlings. Volunteers will receive lunch, tree-planting training and a t-shirt (first come, first served).

The City of Lexington offers Fayette County residents a free trash disposal day for non-hazardous household waste on April 14 from 6 am to 1 pm at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station. Residents may dispose of up to one pickup truck load of household waste. Bulky items, such as mattresses, furniture, and up to four tires off the rim, will be accepted at this event.

APRIL 21

On April 21, Fayette County residents can dispose of their household hazardous wastes properly and at no cost. Residents can drop off waste at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike between 8:30 am and 4 pm.

APRIL 22

April 22 is Earth Day.

APRIL 25

Gardening for the Living Landscape, 6:30 pm Good Foods CoOp. Participants will learn about what it takes to create a pollinator and wildlife garden. How to choose plants for your garden and what to look for when purchasing? How to attract bees, butterflies, and birds? What are invasive plants and what we can do about them? Instructor Katrina Kelly owns a landscape design business.

APRIL 26

Blue Grass Iris Society hosts a Club Meeting & Program at Eastside Public Library on April 26 at 7 pm.

APRIL 28

The Arboretum hosts an Arbor Day celebration on April 28 at 10 am. The event includes Arbor Day Proclamation, admission to the Kentucky Children’s Garden, exhibitor tents, and tree giveaways. Park in UK’s Kroger Field Blue, Red, or Green lots on University Dr. and ride a free shuttle. Or park in UK’s Purple KE lot and walk to the event.

Learn how to attract, feed, and raise honeybees at Wilson Nurseries (Frankfort). Sample the sweet stuff and get an up-close look at honeybee hive tools of the trade. Bee expert John Antennuci, of Lazy Dog Honey, will lead the discussion. John has been raising bees for more than 25 years and has 150 active colonies. April 28 at 10:30 am

—

This article also appears on page 14 of the April 2018 print edition of Ace.

