Health Events Happening in Lexington, KY

Health Calendar

Saturday April 7

On April 7, Walk MS will be held at The Kentucky Horse Park at 9 am. Walk MS helps the community team up with friends, loved ones and co-workers to change the world for everyone affected by multiple sclerosis.

Monday April 9

Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky hosts a “Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group Meeting” at Bluegrass.org off Newtown pike, at 6 pm. This group is geared toward individuals who have suffered a traumatic brain injury and recovered significantly (are working, caring for themselves, etc), but want to connect with others who have had a similar experience.

Saturday April 21

On April 21, Lexington Dream Factory hosts a fundraiser at Taylor Made Farm to grant dreams for children with critical or chronic illness in Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Join over 500 Central Kentucky Girls on the Run participants for their first 5K on April 21 at the Kentucky Horse Park. The 5K is a non-competitive race open to the community celebrating girls accomplishments over the season. Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.

Friday April 27

The Head Up Heels Down 5K is Friday, April 27 at 6:30pm at the Kentucky Horse Park. The race will feature a chip timed/competitive 5K run and an untimed 1 mile fun run/walk. The event is held in conjunction with the Kentucky Three-Day Event and is a fundraiser for the official charity of the 2018 LRK3DE: Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass.

