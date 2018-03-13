Easter Services 2018

Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary. This list includes Easter and the week leading up to the resurrection.

Pax Christi Catholic Church at 4001 Victoria Way

March 25 Stations of the Cross 9:45 am

March 29 Mass with Washing of the Feet 6:30 pm, Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament until 11:00 pm

March 30 Station of the Cross at Noon, Good Friday Service Veneration of the Cross 6:30 pm.

March 31 Blessing of Easter Food Baskets 10:00 am, Easter Vigil Mass 9:00 pm

Apr. 1 Easter Sunrise Mass on the Patio in Peace Garden (weather permitting bring lawn chairs) 6:30 am, 8:30 am & 11 am Masses on Regular Schedule, Easter Egg Hunt for preschool through 5th grade children 9:45 am

St. Luke United Methodist Church at 2351 Alumni Drive

March 25 Palm Sunday Services 8:30, 9:45, 11:00 am, 12:30 pm (Swahili), and 3:00 pm (Multicultural)

March 29 Maundy Thursday Service 7:00 pm.

March 30 Good Friday Communion and Stations of the Cross 11:00 am – 5:00 pm (Come-and-Go Communion)

April 1 Easter Sunrise Service Sunday 7:00 am Easter Services Sunday, Easter Service 8:30, 9:45, and 11:00 a.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton at 1730 Summerhill Dr

March 29 Mass 8:15 am, Stations of the Cross 2 pm, Holy Thursday Mass 7 pm.

March 30 Good Friday Service 3 pm, Stations of the Cross 7:30 pm.

March 31 Easter Vigil 9 pm.

April 1 Easter Sunday Mass 7, 9, and 11:15 am

Southern Hills United Methodist at 2356 Harrodsburg Road

March 25 Palm Sunday services 9:30 and 11:00 am.

March 29 Holy Thursday service 6:30 pm

March 30 Good Friday noon until 6:00 pm the sanctuary will be open for Holy Communion.

Church of the Good Shepherd at 533 East Main Street

March 25 Palm Sunday, Holy Eucharist at 7:45, 9, 11:15 am and 5 pm.

March 26 Holy Eucharist at 7 pm.

March 27 Holy Eucharist at 7pm.

March 28 Holy Eucharist at 7pm.

March 29 Maundy Thursday Holy, Eucharist and Srtipping of the altar at 7 pm.

March 30 Good Friday Stations of the Cross at 7 am, Ecumenical Stations of the Cross at Woodland Park at noon, Good Friday Liturgy at 7 pm.

March 31 Holy Saturday Liturgy at 8:30 am, The Great Vigil at 8 pm.

April 1 Easter Sunday, Holy Eucharist at 7:45 am (said), 9 and 11 am (with choir and brass), 5 pm (with Hymns).

Second Presbyterian Church at 460 East Main Street

March 25 Easter Egg Hunt 12 pm

March 29 Maundy Thursday 6:30 pm

Northeast Christian Church at 990 Star Shoot Pkwy

March 24 Easter Treasure Hunt 10 am

March 30 Good Friday Service Noon

April 1 Easter Sunday services at 9 and 10:45 am

First Presbyterian Church at 174 North Mill Street

April 1 Easter Sunday services at 8:45 and 11 am, Sunday School at 9:45 am

—

