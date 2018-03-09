Daylight Savings 2018: When Does the Time Change?

SPRING FORWARD!

When does Daylight Savings Time begin in 2018?

With winter officially over and nightfall starting to come a little later each night, many of you are asking “when do I set my clock forward this year?”

Daylight Savings Time 2018 begins on Sunday, March 11 at 2 a.m.

Before you go to bed on Saturday night, March 10, remember to set your clocks forward one hour! (Spring forward, fall back.)

—

